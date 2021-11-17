Auction Calendar - November 19, 2021

NOVEMBER
20 James Hasenkamp Estate & Patty Hasenkamp, Tractors, Machinery, Pickups & Truck, Livestock Equip & Trailers, Burchard, Neb.
20 Libbie Wostrel Estate, John Deere Tractors & Collectible Antique Machinery, Pierce, Neb.
20 Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers, 6 Homes in Kearney, Neb., Online Auction
20 Glenn Wedekind Estate, Real Estate & Equipment, Madison, Neb.
22 Roger Wallace, Mara Rasure & Triple L Enterprises LLC, 939.81 Acres Valley & Custer Co Pivot Irrigated Cropland, Arcadia, Neb.
22 Donald H. Figgner Estate, 113.7 Acres Boone Co Dryland, Albion, Neb.
23 Ruhter Auction & Realty, 314.4 Acres Sheridan Co Kansas Land Auction, Hoxie, Kansas
23 Buss Realty & Auction, 160 Acres Platte Co Dry Cropland, Columbus, Neb.
23 Lester & Elaine Menke Estate, 233.2 Acres Wayne Co Land Auction, Sealed Bid
24 BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery & S&N Auto Sales, Online Auction
24 BigIron Auctions/Roland Kennedy, Online Auction
24 BigIron Auctions/Bill R Bigbee Estate, Online Auction
24 BigIron Auctions/Quality Trucks & Trailers, Online Auction
27 Steve & Cindy Gehring, Farm Equipment Retirement Auction, Creston, Neb.
27 Tietz Farms Inc., Farm Equipment Retirement, Omaha, Neb.
29 Majerus Family Farms, LLC, 480 Acres Boone Co Dryland Farm Ground Land, Petersburg, Neb.
29 Dale & Sandy Gronau, Large JD Farm Equipment Retirement, Kiron, Iowa
29 Ruhter Auction & Realty, 74.98 Acres Seward Co Land, Online Auction
30 Richard R. Kasl, 96 Acres Saline Co Land, Wilber, Neb.
30 Farmers National, 99.03 Acres Howard Co, Sealed Bid
30 Land Marketers Realty, 263.53 Hard Grass Pasture Holt Co, Online Auction
DECEMBER
1 Dave & Jane Armstrong, Farm Equipment Retirement, Ponca, Neb.
1 Robert J Prokop Estate, 162 Acres Pivot Irrigated Land, DeWitt, Neb.
1 BigIron Auctions/Raikes Farm Enterprises, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Donald D Stuebe Estate, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Kenneth Boswell Retirement, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Larry Wilkinson, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/David Beck, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Nacora LTD, Online Auction
2 Robert J Prokop Estate, 4 Parcels Nance Co Land, Central City, Neb.
2 Bruce & Susan Staub, 110 Irrigated & Grass Madison Co Acres, Tilden, Neb.
2 Farmers National, 155.81 Acres Burt Co Land, Decatur, Neb.
3 Dennis & Patricia Fujan, 80 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Malmo, Neb.
4 Stella Thompson Estate, Farm Equipment, Livestock Equip, Antique & Household, Newport, Neb.
4 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Demolition Car & Parts Consignment, Kearney, Neb.
4 Robert & Susan Urbanec, Farm Machinery, Pender, Neb.
6 Brian & Cindy Kipp & Others, Retirement Farm Equipment, Haxtun, Colorado
6 A-Few’r Farms, 242.788 Acres of Pivot Irrigated Cropland & Grain Storage, Ord, Neb.
7 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Year-End Equipment Consignment, Online Auction
10 Dean & Pat Olson, Farm & Livestock Equipment Retirement, Blair, Neb.
11 Ken & Carolyn Carlson, Retirement Farm Machinery Auction, Onawa, Iowa
14 Farmers National, 363.95 Acres Hayes Co, McCook, Neb.
15 Farmers National, 163.8 Acres Merrick Co, Central City, Neb.
16 Farmers National, 1536 Acres Furnas Co Land, Arapahoe, Neb.
17 BigIron Realty, 67.77 Acres Seward Co Land, Online Auction
17 Farmers National, 157.33 Acres Lancaster Co Land, Lincoln, Neb.
21 BigIron Auctions/KRC Farms LLC, Retirement, Online Auction