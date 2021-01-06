Backgrounders managed ration well in Minnesota study

Non-stressed calves in a backgrounding or grower yard perform well on various diets, as long as diets are kept consistent.

That was the finding of Chris Zellmer, a doctorate student at the University of Minnesota who presented his results at the 2020 Minnesota Nutrition Conference, held virtually Oct. 14.

Working under the direction of Alfredo DiCostanzo, Ph.D., professor of beef cattle nutrition, Zellmer looked at the effect of four feeding programs during backgrounding.

His study took place at the Rosemont Research and Outreach Center using 164 red and black Angus calves fed one of four feed programs. Seven pens or 41 calves got either:

a high-energy diet (63 Mcal NEg/cwt) ad-libitum (full-feed), a high-energy diet at limited intake for each calf to put on 2.5 pounds of growth daily, a moderate-energy diet (58 Mcal NEg/cwt) ad-libitum, or a moderate-energy diet at limited intake for each calf to put on 2.5 pounds of growth per day.

Calves spent two weeks adapting to their surroundings before the trial began. They were weighed at the beginning of the experiment, 28 days later, and at the end of the grower phase, day 49.

Zellmer found out that calves on feed programs 1 and 3 gained 1.28 pounds per day more than calves on the limited intake diets. These calves also consumed on average 3.5 pounds more dry matter intake daily.

At the end of the 49-day grower phase, the calves in groups 1 and 3 weighed on average 60 pounds more than calves that had limited feed (groups 2 and 4).