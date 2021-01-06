Backgrounders managed ration well in Minnesota study

Non-stressed calves in a backgrounding or grower yard perform well on various diets, as long as diets are kept consistent.
That was the finding of Chris Zellmer, a doctorate student at the University of Minnesota who presented his results at the 2020 Minnesota Nutrition Conference, held virtually Oct. 14.
Working under the direction of Alfredo DiCostanzo, Ph.D., professor of beef cattle nutrition, Zellmer looked at the effect of four feeding programs during backgrounding.
His study took place at the Rosemont Research and Outreach Center using 164 red and black Angus calves fed one of four feed programs. Seven pens or 41 calves got either:
- a high-energy diet (63 Mcal NEg/cwt) ad-libitum (full-feed),
- a high-energy diet at limited intake for each calf to put on 2.5 pounds of growth daily,
- a moderate-energy diet (58 Mcal NEg/cwt) ad-libitum, or
- a moderate-energy diet at limited intake for each calf to put on 2.5 pounds of growth per day.
Calves spent two weeks adapting to their surroundings before the trial began. They were weighed at the beginning of the experiment, 28 days later, and at the end of the grower phase, day 49.
Zellmer found out that calves on feed programs 1 and 3 gained 1.28 pounds per day more than calves on the limited intake diets. These calves also consumed on average 3.5 pounds more dry matter intake daily.
At the end of the 49-day grower phase, the calves in groups 1 and 3 weighed on average 60 pounds more than calves that had limited feed (groups 2 and 4).
He added that he fully expected cattle that had unlimited access to feed to gain more and to weigh more than cattle that had limited feed access.
What he didn’t know was whether the calves that were fed the high-energy diet (63 Mcal NEg/cwt) diets and those fed the moderate-energy diets (58 Mcal NEg/cwt) would have different final weights. It turned out, there was no difference in final weights due to dietary energy when the calves were on full-feed.
“We found that there was no impact on performance within the ad-lib fed groups or within the programmed fed groups despite the NEg concentration of the diet being different,” he said.
This study shows that cow-calf producers or farmer-feeders can use a variety of feeding options during the grower phase.
Backgrounding (or growing cattle) does remain a very important aspect for successfully feeding cattle. It is a bit of an artform to wean calves with minimal stress.
“The calves are experiencing dietary changes, processing, finding the bunk and waterer, potentially co-mingling and social hierarchy changes,” he said.
In addition to the stressors of weaning and hauling, calves have lower intake. Easy access to clean water, hay, a place to lay down, and lots of cattleman experience will help those calves get through the process adequately.
After the calves have adjusted, the grower phase is very important to producing high quality steaks. Extra energy, when it is available in the diet (in this case – as derived from either diet fed ad libitum), is converted into intramuscular fat, which leads to greater marbling.
Later on in the finishing phase, cattle will put on both subcutaneous fat as well as intramuscular fat. Feeding at least 58 Mcal NEg/cwt within the grower phase supports production of high quality carcasses later on.
“There is no one size fits all,” Zellmer said. “Finding the strategy that best compliments an individual situation will ideally provide the opportunity to make the most of the resources of the operation.”