Beef Improvement Federation plans June symposium in Des Moines

Differing success: How four ranchers approach herd management

John Moes of Moes Feedlot in Watertown, S.D., right, was joined by Tylor Braden, cattle manager at King Ranch, Kingsville, Texas, John Maddux owner of Maddux Cattle Co. in Wauneta, Neb., and Trey Patterson, CEO of Padlock Ranch in Ranchester, Wyo., at the Beef Improvement Federation Conference on June 19.

 Jager Robinson, Tri-State Neighbor

Registration is open for the 2021 Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) Research Symposium and Convention. This year’s event will be hosted in person June 22-25 in Des Moines, Iowa.

The BIF Symposium features two and a half days of educational programming and a full day of tours. The first general session — “Beef Industry: Where is it going?” — will feature presentations by Michael Uetz, Midan Marketing; Jim Pillen, Pillen Family Farms; and Dr. Dan Thomson, Iowa State University Department of Animal Science chair.

During the second general session the theme will be Precision Livestock Technology. Speakers Thursday will include Dr. Alison Van Eenennaam, UC Davis; Justin Sexten, Precision Livestock Analytics; Pat Wall, ISU extension specialist; Reiss Bruning, Bruning Farms; and Cody Jorgensen, Jorgensen Land and Livestock.

The afternoon technical breakout sessions both days will focus on a range of beef-production and genetic-improvement topics. The conference also features a Young Producer Symposium on Tuesday afternoon, designed for networking and to equip young cattle producers with essential knowledge as they grow their role in the business. Tuesday evening attendees will enjoy an opening reception as well as the National Association of Animal Breeders (NAAB) symposium.

The cost to attend is $345. After May 14, early registration ends and the price goes up by $50. Pre-register at www.BIFSymposium.com.

