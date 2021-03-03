Beef producers catch a break

Lower supplies of market-ready cattle work in producers’ favor, according to market analyst
Beef producers have a lot to look forward to with the livestock market, according to one market expert, and a lower supply trend will be in producers’ favor, for a change.
The cattle inventory report in late January was bullish, noted Corbitt Wall, livestock market analyst at DVAuction in Amarillo, Texas
“They revised the 2019 numbers down a lot and that made sense, due to the floods in Nebraska and Iowa – meaning we’re going to see tighter numbers of market-ready fed cattle, which means more demand for your yearlings and calves, which everybody wants,” he said.
Wall, a fourth generation cattleman, spoke on the global impact on the U.S. beef economy during a webinar hosted by the Boehringer Ingelheim animal health company Feb. 11.
Cheap grains caused producers to make carcasses much larger – weighing up to 1,700 pounds, which is not healthy, Wall said. Now that input costs are increasing major feedlots are watching cost of gain and feed efficiency. He expects feedlots to start getting rid of cattle sooner.
“That helps our market as we move cattle faster,” Wall said. “There’s not as much tonnage on our beef market, cattle will come through quicker, and they’ll be looking to replace the feedlot cattle faster.”
The feeder steer market was at $1.40, and Wall expects prices to reach the mid $1.50s this summer.
“If you backgrounded your own calves, you may want to save that at a hedge because that’s a good market,” he said.
Regarding fall calves, if producers can afford to keep their calves, Wall recommends doing so before they’re weighing 600 or 700 pounds.
With supplies being lighter, things are coming into favor, Wall said. He suggests keeping eyes on finished cattle prices each week.
A healthy, competitive finished cattle market is important, he said, adding that he looks forward to seeing the Cattle Market Transparency Act that was introduced by Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb. It would call for major packing facilities to purchase a minimum requirement of their weekly kill in a negotiated manner. Wall said that would meaning more competition for smaller feed lots who may not have a relationship with the packers.
Beef producers have dealt with tough conditions and big market disruptions such as the Holcomb plant fire and the market disruption with COVID-19. That was the impetus behind the market transparency act.
“The bill deals with the issue of cash trade and negotiated trade with regional requirements,” said Brianna Puccini, communications director at Fischer’s office in Washington, D.C. “In some areas, they’re already doing a lot of cash trade, like in Nebraska – you have your packers, feeders and ranchers all in the same area.”
In Texas cattle travels farther to be packed.
COVID-19 made an impact on agriculture in several ways. Grain markets were disrupted in part by a slow-down in ethanol production as people stayed home and drove less. Now China is showing more interest in our grain and export demand is overshadowing the lack of demand at ethanol plants, Wall said.
The slowdown in ethanol production also meant that distillers’ grains for cattle feed are in tight supply.
“(That) changed the complexion of everything," Wall said.
For beef producers making a living in the commercial market things are looking up, Wall said. As we move through the pandemic and people start heading back to restaurants, he said it’s exciting to consider the promise of getting food service back.
