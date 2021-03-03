Beef producers catch a break

Lower supplies of market-ready cattle work in producers’ favor, according to market analyst

Beef producers have a lot to look forward to with the livestock market, according to one market expert, and a lower supply trend will be in producers’ favor, for a change.

The cattle inventory report in late January was bullish, noted Corbitt Wall, livestock market analyst at DVAuction in Amarillo, Texas

“They revised the 2019 numbers down a lot and that made sense, due to the floods in Nebraska and Iowa – meaning we’re going to see tighter numbers of market-ready fed cattle, which means more demand for your yearlings and calves, which everybody wants,” he said.

Wall, a fourth generation cattleman, spoke on the global impact on the U.S. beef economy during a webinar hosted by the Boehringer Ingelheim animal health company Feb. 11.

Cheap grains caused producers to make carcasses much larger – weighing up to 1,700 pounds, which is not healthy, Wall said. Now that input costs are increasing major feedlots are watching cost of gain and feed efficiency. He expects feedlots to start getting rid of cattle sooner.

“That helps our market as we move cattle faster,” Wall said. “There’s not as much tonnage on our beef market, cattle will come through quicker, and they’ll be looking to replace the feedlot cattle faster.”

The feeder steer market was at $1.40, and Wall expects prices to reach the mid $1.50s this summer.

“If you backgrounded your own calves, you may want to save that at a hedge because that’s a good market,” he said.