Best of both worlds

Black Herefords are new to the cattle scene, and a welcome addition.

The breed was begun in 1994, when Hereford breeders Frank Felton and John Gage bred registered Hereford and Angus cattle to produce an F1, then bred those F1 females back to a registered Hereford bull and selecting for black hair color. Those three-quarters Hereford bulls would be used on a different set of F1s to produce a five-eighths blood with black on both sides of the pedigree.

That same year, Gage started the American Black Hereford Association, first headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, at his ranch. It moved to Kansas City, Missouri, and now is located in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The hybrid vigor is what has made Black Herefords so appealing to Brian Dettke of Marysville, Kansas. The Dettkes have been in the Hereford business since the 1960s, showing a national reserve champion bull at the national show then.