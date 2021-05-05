Best of both worlds

Black Herefords are new to the cattle scene, and a welcome addition.
The breed was begun in 1994, when Hereford breeders Frank Felton and John Gage bred registered Hereford and Angus cattle to produce an F1, then bred those F1 females back to a registered Hereford bull and selecting for black hair color. Those three-quarters Hereford bulls would be used on a different set of F1s to produce a five-eighths blood with black on both sides of the pedigree.
That same year, Gage started the American Black Hereford Association, first headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, at his ranch. It moved to Kansas City, Missouri, and now is located in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The hybrid vigor is what has made Black Herefords so appealing to Brian Dettke of Marysville, Kansas. The Dettkes have been in the Hereford business since the 1960s, showing a national reserve champion bull at the national show then.
A few years ago, Dettke began raising the blacks, combining the best of the Herefords with the black coat.
“I decided I liked the disposition and traits of the Herefords, and I didn’t like getting burned at the sale barn, either,” he said. He bought into the breed. “I decided if I can sell bulls, great, and if I can’t, I won’t get burned with black calves.”
Dettke’s Black Hereford bulls are extremely gentle and have been great to handle. He purchased a bull from Brock Johansen in Utah, and at two and a half years of age and 2,200 pounds, Dettke halter broke him.
“I wouldn’t try that with a lot of bulls,” he said, “but he was easy to halter break.”
Their feed efficiency is “second to none,” he said, and their fertility and adaptability to harsh conditions is excellent.
There is a train of thought that Hereford cattle have eye problems, but Dettke believes the set of the eye, (how deep it is), is more important than eye pigmentation. The deeper the eye set, the less likely they are to get scratched or agitated. He’s had Angus cows get pinkeye and cancer eye as well as Herefords. He has some all black cattle and when pinkeye goes through, it doesn’t discriminate based on color.
Brian’s parents, Dave and Mary Dettke, who are both deceased, farmed, and now Brian and his brothers, Andy and Mike, continue the business. Andy raises red Herefords, and Mike has some commercial cattle and is using a Black Hereford on his Black Angus cows. Brian raises corn silage for feed.
Brian is married to Cheri; they have a daughter Chloe, 11, who shows calves and had the top average daily gain at the Marshall (Kansas) County Fair with a red Hereford last year.
Herefords are known for their longevity. The Dettkes have had some cows still producing calves at age 18.
The biggest advantage, Dettke believes, is the crossbreeding for hybrid vigor. Breeding Black Herefords to Angus cattle improves “fertility, feed efficiency, growth and longevity.” He sells Black Hereford bulls to customers who plan on using the bull on Angus cattle, for the heterosis benefits.
Dettke also appreciates the friendliness of the national association members. It’s a relatively new breed, which means there’s no “old guard.”
“You don’t have the old breeders who won’t let you have a seat at the table, so to speak. I’m new to this, and I get included in chats on social media,” he said.
Because of the youthfulness of the breed, it isn’t always taken seriously by seedstock breeders. But that’s not the case with commercial producers, Dettke said.
“They’re excited to know what we’re doing,” he said.
