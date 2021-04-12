Related to this story

After being reined in due to COVID last year, a first-ever cattle show called the Aggieville Showdown is moving full steam ahead April 17, when there will be a “grand drive” that brings the top judged cattle down the streets of Manhattan, Kansas.

