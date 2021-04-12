It was while sitting on a bus, looking at different breeds of cattle in Switzerland, that Harlan Doeschot saw the breed of his dreams.

The Firth, Nebraska man raised Simmentals, and while traveling with a bunch of importers in the early 1980s, he stopped to visit every breed. That’s where he “discovered” Braunvieh cattle.

He was so impressed with the breed that in 1983 he imported them and began crossing them with his Simmentals.

Cousin Dave Doeschot remembers it clearly.

He and Harlan farmed a few miles from each other, and would make a practice to stop and have a cup of coffee now and then. Harlan told Dave, “I have something that will really work with your Angus cows,” he recalled, and he showed Dave a photo of the bulls with their sizeable back-sides.

“When I went to sleep at night, all I could see was those big butts,” Dave said with a laugh.

Harlan offered him 10 straws of semen for the exchange of one heifer calf, and Dave took him up on it, doubling the offer to 20 straws for two heifers.

Harlan wasn’t the first person to bring the breed to the U.S. Braunvieh first came in 1869 when they were referred to as American Brown Swiss cattle. In 1968, Canada imported the first modern Braunvieh. In that country, the breed is referred to as the Beef Brown Swiss.

In German, the word Braunvieh means brown cattle. Brown cattle populated the Swiss mountains in the 1600s with at least 12 different types. In Europe, they are still primarily used for milk production.

They are various shades of brown, mostly mousy brown, but ranging from light brown with gray to very dark brown. They often have a lighter colored dorsal strip, with a light border on the muzzle and a darker shade around the shoulders and the neck.

Dave was on the ground floor of incorporating the Braunvieh Association of America organization in 1984. They had a breed-up system like most of the continental breeds used to get their purebreds. A purebred or full-blood bull was bred to an Angus cow to get half-bloods. Then the half-blood was bred to a purebred for a three-quarters animal. That animal was bred again to get a seven-eighths animal. By the Braunvieh association rules, a seven-eighths female is considered a domestic purebred. Full-bred bulls must be fifteen-sixteenths.

Shad Siebrandt, of Jansen, Nebraska has been raising Braunviehs since he was young.

After serving in the U.S. Army and returning from deployment in Afghanistan in 2011, he used his deployment check for two things: a wedding ring for his wife Brittany and more Braunvieh cattle. He went from 10 to 80 head, working with his brother.

Siebrandt said the breed is known for its milking ability, its adaptability, and its docility.

When he was deployed, Brittany and friends did chores for him.

“The crazy cattle had to go, so I knew nobody would get hurt while I was gone,” he said. “The Braunvieh stuck around. It was always the cross cattle that had to go.”

He and Brittany have three children: a daughter, Paisley, 6, another daughter, Quinn, 4, and a son, Reid, 2. Paisley will open and shut gates as her dad drives tractor, “and I don’t have to worry about the cattle at all,” he said.

Braunvieh have excellent udder structures, and Siebrandt crosses them with his Simmentals to strengthen that trait in the Simmental breed.

He also appreciates their longevity. A few years ago, he had a 15-year-old cow who was still producing.

He loves the crosses they provide.

“I raise Braunvieh and Simmentals,” he said. “You get the best cross out of those two than any other breeds, in my opinion.”

Braunvieh in general are good for crossing.

“They’re good at complementing the other breed,” he said.

Dave Doeschot dispersed his herd in 2018.

Harlan sold seedstock bulls across the country, including to Harvey Dietrich, the largest Jewish rancher in the world with his Sun Land Beef Co., and to Timmerman and Sons Feedlot in Springfield, Nebraska. He had animals at the National Western Stock Show in Denver for 34 years.

He loves the breed and points out a few Braunvieh traits that a producer might need to manage.

In many cases, Dave said, especially with the full bloods and heifers, they produce too much milk, putting the cows’ energy towards milk production instead of breeding back.

“The best management is to keep first-time mamas and babies managed separately and on a higher nutritional plane,” he said.

The heifers may cycle as early as six or eight months of age.

“That’s a positive, but if you don’t manage it, it’s a negative,” he said.

He kept bull pairs separated from heifer pairs.

The breed sometimes is hard to drive, too.

“If you’re moving cattle between pastures, you need a lead cow,” he said. “And don’t do it during breeding season, because that bull thinks you’re stealing his harem. He’ll block the gate or keep them in a small bundle. After a while, you learn to manage them.”

Doeschot noted an incident that shows that Braunviehs are sometimes easy to train. His daughter, Tracy, won reserve champion steer with her Braunvieh at the 1989 Nebraska State Fair. She trained the steer, known as Peeve (short for My Pet Peeve) to draw out of a straw, in a big cup.

“After a while, he learned there was something to drink in there,” Doeschot said.

Even though Doeschot is retired, he loves to talk about Braunviehs: “I love the breed, and any chance I get to look at Braunvieh cattle, I’m driving to look at them.”

Ruth Nicolaus can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.