Bullish corn market presents a challenge to cattle producers

We find ourselves already in the middle of January and off and running into a new year.
The big news of the first two weeks of January was the corn market, as a DTN article put it, the “Shock and Awe in the Corn Market.” The article gave statistics showing that it was not the demand side that drove the market limit-up. There were a multitude of factors on the supply side that came into play.
The DTN article listed lingering problems with the 2019 corn crop data. These problems began with flooding and planting issues in 2019 and COVID-19 had no problem complicating the issue with data collection obstacles and staffing issues.
In addition to the numbers being off, weather has also had a huge impact. Some of us didn’t even know what a derecho was before August. My Google dictionary found on my smart phone defines it as “a line of intense, widespread, and fast-moving windstorms that moves across a great distance and is characterized by damaging winds.” It further explains that the wind forces rival those of hurricanes and tornadoes.
The corn belt experienced a derecho in August that damaged crops from South Dakota and Nebraska to Indiana, with Iowa taking the brunt with the worst damage. Drought also impacted regions of the Corn Belt. Locally, here in western Nebraska, the problem is compounded with a tight-basis due to extreme drought and decreased supply, especially in the dryland crop.
Many of our friends and neighbors making their living in farming will benefit from the soaring price of corn. But those of us feeding cattle, the bullish market presents a challenge. And those “taking it on the chin” will be the owner of the feeder cattle. It is crucial that we manage these market fluctuations with marketing tools.
Besides watching the markets for opportunities to maximize potential gains and minimize potential losses, day to day activities still go on at Meyring Cattle Co. The winter months, especially prior to calving, can get monotonous. There is not a lot of excitement in feeding cows every day. However, in the last two weeks moving cows from one cornstalk field to the next provided a bit more entertainment value while trailing cows horse-back.
This particular move entailed driving cows 5 miles along a highway. We planned this move on the weekend so that we could utilize the additional labor resources of our kids. I led in a pick-up with an orange flag to slow down and stop traffic. Everyone else was horseback.
After the job was complete and the cows were happy with a new and abundant source of feed, I reported that it was a bit nerve-wracking at times. In contrast, the kids reported how much faster the “drive” (cattle-drive) went because there was always something to entertain them with the traffic going by (and sometimes through the cattle) on the highway. In summary, they had something more to look at than the back end of a cow!
Our region of the Plains and the Upper Midwest experienced strong winds the end of last week. Our neighbors in Wyoming had reports of widespread wind gusts 80-95 mph, while Laramie, Wyoming reported a gust of 105 mph. Here in the Panhandle of Nebraska it was not that extreme, but strong winds blew here Wednesday night through Saturday and a tractor-trailer was blown off the road just a few miles from our house prior to Thursday morning.
My daughter and I managed to travel through the wind – actually it gave us a little push down to McCook for a working cow horse clinic. No matter the age or the pursuit, it is always good to continue your education.
The clinic was excellent! It was put on by an incredibly talented horseman, and the facility with a heated barn in January was top-notch. If you ever get the chance to attend an equine event or farm show put on at the fairgrounds in McCook, Nebraska, take the time to hunt out the “Kiplinger Guide” located in a magazine rack just inside the doors of both arenas on the grounds. The free publication tells the story of the donor of these amazing indoor arenas and stall barns and highlights businesses in McCook.
In conclusion, this week I leave you with the challenge to never stop learning and never stop appreciating those in your community that rise to the occasion and make a difference.