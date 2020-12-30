California researcher discusses options for reducing methane emissions from cattle

There are two ways that livestock producers could reduce methane emissions from cattle, according to new research out the University of California-Davis: using feed additives and implementing manure management practices.

UC-Davis researcher Frank Mitloehner, Ph.D. shared his latest research during a Kansas Beef Council presentation Dec. 8, which was sponsored by the Kansas Soybean Commission.

Methane is the main greenhouse gas associated with animal agriculture, and it can be put to good use. Capturing manure gasses, they can be converting the biogas, a process known as Renewable Natural Gas (RNG).

Mitloehner, a professor and air quality specialist in the Department of Animal Science and director of the CLEAR Center in Davis, described how it can work. With a top on a manure lagoon, gasses can be trapped and converted into vehicle fuel, he said.

Mitloehner’s work involves both beef and dairy cattle.

He noted that the state of California is strongly advocating reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The efforts involve credits for low carbon fuel and processes that convert greenhouse gasses into something advantageous, like turning dairy manure into fuel for automobiles.

“So, now, trucks can burn the RNG, which is much cleaner gas than regular diesel,” he said.

The other way of reducing methane gas is to stop it at the source. Feed additives contain extracts of different plants and help with the amount of gas in the rumen. Currently, just one extract known as Agolin is on the market.