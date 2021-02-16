 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calving workshop coming to North Platte

Calving workshop coming to North Platte

Beef cow and calf

Cattle Calculator includes a reproductive section that calculates calving dates based on an inputted time of breeding, or the breeding date for a desired calving period. It can determine stages of pregnancy and pinpoint when to turn bulls out and when to pull them.

 Contributed

A free calving workshop “Assisting the Beef Cow at Calving” will be offered Feb. 25 virtually and at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Road Ave. in North Platte, Nebraska.

The program is sponsored by Nebraska Cattlemen’s Lincoln County affiliate, Stockman’s Veterinary Clinic and Nebraska Extension. The workshop will start with a social at 5 p.m. Presentations begin at 5:45 p.m. with a break for dinner at 6:45 p.m. followed by a final presentation to end at 8:30 p.m.

Topics discussed will include handling calving difficulty with emphasis on decision making and the hows and whys of techniques for providing assistance.

The program will Include hands-on activities with the use of a dystocia model cow. Speakers for the program will include:

  • Extension Specialist Becky Funk, D.V.M. assistant professor of practice at the UNL School of Veterinary Medicine
  • Extension Specialist Lindsay Waechter-Mead, D.V.M., clinical practice veterinarian with the UNL School of Veterinary Medicine
  • Stockmans Veterinary Clinic staff

To pre-register for the course in person contact Randy Saner at randy.saner@unl.edu or by phone at 308-532-2683 or Levi Fisher by email at lfisher@equitableonline.com or by phone at 308-532-7200. If registering for the virtual session, provide your email when calling in.

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calving starts early in warm Kansas winter
Livestock

Calving starts early in warm Kansas winter

  • Updated

"Many of us are worried that if the weather does turn cold suddenly (because this is Kansas and that happens at the drop of a hat) if the calves are very young and the weather is very cold, we could lose many of our calves."

Nutrition for lactating cows
Livestock

Nutrition for lactating cows

  • Updated

Raising beef cattle during the winter comes with its own obstacles, such as freezing temperatures and blizzards which ultimately lead to a forage shortage. These conditions create greater nutrient intake especially for spring calving cows.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News