Calving workshop coming to North Platte

A free calving workshop “Assisting the Beef Cow at Calving” will be offered Feb. 25 virtually and at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Road Ave. in North Platte, Nebraska.
The program is sponsored by Nebraska Cattlemen’s Lincoln County affiliate, Stockman’s Veterinary Clinic and Nebraska Extension. The workshop will start with a social at 5 p.m. Presentations begin at 5:45 p.m. with a break for dinner at 6:45 p.m. followed by a final presentation to end at 8:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include handling calving difficulty with emphasis on decision making and the hows and whys of techniques for providing assistance.
The program will Include hands-on activities with the use of a dystocia model cow. Speakers for the program will include:
- Extension Specialist Becky Funk, D.V.M. assistant professor of practice at the UNL School of Veterinary Medicine
- Extension Specialist Lindsay Waechter-Mead, D.V.M., clinical practice veterinarian with the UNL School of Veterinary Medicine
- Stockmans Veterinary Clinic staff
To pre-register for the course in person contact Randy Saner at randy.saner@unl.edu or by phone at 308-532-2683 or Levi Fisher by email at lfisher@equitableonline.com or by phone at 308-532-7200. If registering for the virtual session, provide your email when calling in.