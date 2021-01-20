Cattle barn location matters more than expected

Although it’s just a barn, experts in hog and cattle barn construction say choosing a good location on the operation is more important than producers realize.

That’s according to contractors speaking at the Mitchell Livestock Seminar in Mitchell, South Dakota Dec. 8.

Barn location is critical, given the buildings last upwards of 30 years in most cases, said Tyler Samuelson of Summit Contracting. While the typical farmer almost always chooses to place a barn on poorer ground so the good land can be used for farming, Samuelson said it’s important to look at certain factors for the barn as well.

“Barns today can be very large,” Samuelson said. “We’ve seen it when farmers want to put it on their bad ground, but don’t put it into low lying ground with poor drainage.”

Perhaps the biggest thing to look out for is how accessible the entry to the barn will be once it’s constructed. Samuelson has seen many farmers with poor road accessibility have to load hogs or cattle miles away just because there is no safe path to the barn.

The next worry when building, he said, is cost and size. Samuelson usually recommends building a bit larger than needed to allow room to grow.

“We’ve helped people in the past we’ve found cattle buyers to keep those barns full,” he said.

Samuelson said the average barn he works on typically holds between 500 and 1,000 head of cattle. Lately, he’s seen an uptick in requests for barns to hold well over 1,000 head.

With barns costing upwards of $900 to $1,200 per head, many operations will pay upwards of $2 million for a new barn. Producers need to be ready for a long planning process.