Beef producers are encouraged to go into the breeding season well-prepared, and think about selection decisions and breeding programs which help achieve their production goals.

To develop a systematic sire selection program, it’s important to set goals and assess your cow herd. When selecting a bull, consider reproduction, structure, performance (using expected progeny differences or EPD) and visual appraisal.

Those were the recommendations beef specialists during the Three-State Beef Conference held virtually Jan. 13. The conference is hosted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Iowa State University, and the University of Missouri. Experts spoke with beef cattle producers about current cow-calf and stocker topics.

During the presentation called “Making Selection Successful: Aligning Trait Emphasis with Market Endpoints,” presenters emphasized two critical steps for sire selection. First, develop a breeding objective or plan that ideally includes a planned crossbreeding system and, second, establish a selection strategy to choose the right individual sires to fit the plan. Choosing the right sire should include assessment of EPDs or selection index values.

Development of a detailed breeding objective is an important but often overlooked task. The breeding objective is simply a good description of your operation and production goals, according to conference speaker Bob Weaber, Ph.D.

Weaber is a professor and head of the Eastern Kansas Research and Extension Centers for Kansas State University.

He told the several hundred livestock producers on the webinar that breeding objectives should include a description of your resources such as land and labor, as well as key limiting factors, your marketing end point and your replacement female strategy.

With regard to replacement female development, be sure to consider the lactation and mature size, Weaber said. Also, environmental stress impacts that may limit female reproduction and maternal performance include climate, parasite load and forage resources.

Mature weight of beef cows continues to be a concern to many producers. Weaber cited literature which estimated U.S. beef cows increased in mature weight by more than 300 pounds over a 30-year period, ending in 2005.

Mature weight is a key driver in maintenance energy (and thereby feed) requirements of beef cows. Selection for increased growth rate has been a contributing factor for increased mature weight. This increase causes either reduced stocking rates – a key driver to cow-calf enterprise profitability – or increased supplemental feed costs to maintain fertility. Unmet nutrient needs often result in thin cows and poor reproductive rates.

Reports from work at Oklahoma and North Dakota state universities show that increases of cow weight results in only modest improvements in calf weaning weights. For every 100-pound increase in cow weight, it’s estimated that calf weights increase only 6-12 pounds per head. So a 300-pound increase in cow weights only yield 18 to 36 pounds of additional calf weight.

Typically the increase in calf value due to weight gain doesn’t cover the increased cow costs. Moreover, these metrics don’t address the change in fertility. We know that as mature cow goes up, weaning weight per cow exposed – a key cow-calf production efficiency metric – goes down, Weaber said. Bigger cows tend to wean fewer calves as their reproductive rate declines due to nutritional stress.

Producers often ask what defines the ideal beef cow.

“The ideal beef cow has minimal maintenance, they produce enough milk to raise a healthy calf, carries enough body condition to withstand feed shortages, gets pregnant and has excellent maternal characteristics such as fertility and longevity,” Weaber said.

Genetics is said to be one of the biggest mistakes made by a beef producer – especially when it comes to properly aligning selection strategies with market endpoints. It’s critical to place selection pressure on traits that help control costs or improve profit.

Weaber recommended a simple set of selection strategies based on defined market endpoints and replacement female strategies. For example, if you sell calves at weaning and purchase bred, crossbred replacement heifers, you can apply a terminal sire selection system. Think high growth with adequate calving ease for cows, he said.

Terminal mating systems are focused on market endpoints, and all calves are sold with no retained replacements.

“If you’re a traditional cow-calf producer selling at weaning and raise your own replacements you need to think balanced trait selection – including moderate levels of calving ease, easy fleshing, moderate milk and growth,” Weaber said.

If you retain ownership and purchase bred, crossbred replacement heifers you can think terminal sire and go after all the carcass merit and growth you can using a terminal carcass index.

Also, manage market risk with balanced carcass traits, Weaber recommended.

If you retain ownership and keep your own replacement heifers you have to again use a balanced approach with compromises in maternal or carcass traits, or both.

“This production system is considered the most challenging from a selection standpoint, from a traditional ‘one sire to do it all’ mentality,” Weaber said.

He suggests making separate maternal and terminal mating decisions for more flexibility. That will allow more precise selection to build environmentally adapted cows and market-targeted calves.

Weaber sees the biggest challenges for cow-calf producers over the next several years being input and feed costs.

“We’ve already seen increases in corn and soybean input costs and petroleum, and it’ll be interesting to see how the new administration handles fossil fuel, greenhouse gasses, and how it trickles down,” he said.

Continue to think about ways to make your operation more efficient, he advises. Producers should think about consumers’ demand for sustainability – how they use land and feed resources as well as petroleum, fertilizer and labor.

“Improving our stewardship of these resources helps improve production efficiency and points to a decreased carbon footprint,” Weaber said.

He recommends the “Beef Sire Selection Manual,” for cow herd assessment, breed selection and bull or sire selection. It can be found at http://www.eBeef.org.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

