Economist outlines concerns for 2021 cattle markets

Key issues affecting livestock producers’ bottom line in 2021, and insight on cattle markets the year as COVID-19 recovery begins were the highlights of the 36th annual Three-State Beef Conference Jan. 12.

It’s important for cow-calf producers to work on things they can control when handling risk management, like the cost of production and the genetic base of the herd, recommended a Midwest beef specialist on the conference webinar.

There are many components of risk management, including feed and cattle prices and the impacts of seasonality, market outlets, futures, options and forward contracts.

“Cattle genetics, especially feed efficiency and carcass quality are also part of risk management, as well as livestock producers routinely evaluating cow-calf, stocker and feeder efficiency,” said Scott Brown, Ph.D., livestock economist with the University of Missouri.

He spoke during the session titled, “What’s on the Horizon for the Cattle Industry? Pricing Changes, Profit Drivers and Other Possibilities in 2021.”

Feeder cattle prices jumped from 2014 into 2015 at $250 per hundredweight then took a dive in 2016 to $166. They dropped to $159 per hundredweight in 2020. Prices are forecast to reach $162 in 2021, then increase to $180 next year.

Although predicting price trends is impossible, the timing of cattle sales is important, Brown said. Producers should first remember that keeping cattle longer increases price risk, he said.

“Too many cow-calf producers will wean the same week and then sell those weaned calves the same week, every year,” Brown said. “Hindsight will always be 20/20, but if markets look good and you have the flexibility to sell, maybe you should take advantage.”