Exhibitors show 44 Angus at 2020 junior show

Angus exhibitors led 44 entries at the 2020 Nebraska Junior Winter Angus Show.
The show was held Dec. 6 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney. Chris Styles of Brentford, South Dakota evaluated the entries before naming champions. The top results follow:
Mathias Schulte of Kearney had the top two bulls. SR Growth Fund 044, a February 2020 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund, won grand champion bred-and-owned bull. SR Epic 934, a January 2019 son of 3F Epic 4631, won reserve grand champion.
The top female was KR Miss 0330. Louisa Scott of Gordon, Nebraska, owns the February 2020 daughter of PVF Insight 0129.
KLM Princess 2070 won reserve grand champion bred-and-owned female. Kasey Meyer of Blue Hill, Nebraska, owns the March 2020 daughter of Colburn Primo 5153.
The Grand Champion Cow-calf Pair went to BM Blackbird 8428. Chase Cotton of York, Nebraska owns the October 2018 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. An October 2020 heifer calf sired by PF Mr First Class 7006 completes the winning pair.
The Grand Champion Owned Female was FITZ Miss PrimeTime CF03. Rachel Smith of Osceola, Nebraska, owns the March 2020 daughter of PVF Insight 0129.
KR Queen 0345 won reserve grand champion owned female. Payton Scott of Gordon owns the January 2020 daughter of Panther Cr Incredible 6704.
RL Surveillance 012 won grand champion steer. Tavin Uden of Franklin, Nebraska, owns the February 2020 son of PVF Surveillance 4129.
KLH Harry H81 won reserve grand champion steer. Kloee Hewgley of North Platte, Nebraska, owns the April 2020 son of Colburn Primo 5153.
AgUpdate Daily Headlines
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox.