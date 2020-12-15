Farm labor topic for next USDA survey

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct its biannual Agricultural Labor Survey, collecting information about hired labor from more than 2,500 Northern Plains farmers and ranchers.
The survey was scheduled for October but was suspended.
“Labor data are critical to farming operations and important information about the characteristics and activities of hired workers helps administer farm labor programs,” said Nicholas Streff Director of the NASS Northern Plains Region Field Office in Lincoln, Nebraska. “The data that farm operators provide through NASS’s Agricultural Labor Survey help leaders, associations, and farmers themselves make decisions based on accurate information.”
USDA and the U.S. Department of Labor uses the results of this survey to estimate the demand for and availability of seasonal agricultural workers. It also helps establish a minimum wage for agricultural workers, among other policy actions.
In the survey, NASS asks participants to answer a variety of questions about hired farm labor on their operations, including total number of hired farm workers, hours worked, and wages paid for the weeks of July 12-18 and Oct. 11-17.
“By asking about two separate reference periods each time we collect data during the year, we are able to publish quarterly data and capture seasonal variation,” Streff said.
Survey participants have the option to respond by mail or online at agcounts.usda.gov. Responses are confidential.
NASS will compile, analyze, and publish survey results in the Farm Labor report, set for release Feb. 11, 2021. All previous Farm Labor publications are available online at nass.usda.gov/Publications.
