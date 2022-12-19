Grazing: You’re covered

Nebraska ranks near the top for beef and corn production nationally, but there is always room for improvement.

Many farmers are looking for ways to enhance their operations through increased efficiency and decreased cost of feed. Grazing annual forages may be the ticket producers need to achieve both these goals.

Nebraska Extension presented the benefits of incorporating annual forages into crop rotation to a room of 30 attendees at the 2022 Cover Crop Grazing Conference Nov. 1. The event was held at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead.

The plants grown for cover crops are the same as annual forages, but the end goal differs. Nebraska Extension educator Ben Beckman explained what sets the two terms apart.

“Cover crops are technically not used for forage,” he said. “They are used for ground cover. Once you start grazing or harvesting the plants, they are considered forages.”

Grazing annual forages, such as rye, oats, brassicas or legumes, can extend the grazing season. A 365-day grazing system is possible, saving costs on haying or supplementing cattle.

What and when to plant depends on your goals. Beckman shared questions producers should ask themselves about their animals and the plants they intend to use: do you want to produce as much forage as possible or yield high quality forage to background calves? Is average daily gain or supporting the largest number of head per acre of greater importance? Are you seeking to mainly improve soil biomass, break up soil compaction or control weeds?

Once the main objectives are determined, then you can decide the best management strategies to meet those goals. This includes choosing the plant species.

When selecting seed, take into consideration soil type, moisture availability, growth pattern and winter hardiness. The latter may be a factor if you intend winterkill to terminate your crop instead of spraying with herbicide in the spring.

Some producers choose to plant a single species, whereas others find a mixture of species more beneficial to their goals. Keep in mind that nutritional quality varies with plant type and maturity.

Mixtures can provide a longer grazing period as plants reach maturity at different times, plus soil biomass increases with diversity. But if pure production is desired, a diverse mix does not pay off, said Beckman.

With mixtures, less can be more. In a mix with too many species, dominant plants will take over.

“Typically, two to three species have the most production in a mixture,” said Brad Schick, Nebraska Extension educator.

When you intend to graze the forage also influences seed selection. In Nebraska, cool season forages have growing periods in both spring and fall, whereas peak grazing time for warm season forages is restricted to May through September in a typical year.

In established crops, interseeding via airplane or high-clearance seeder may be required. Soil-to-seed contact improves germination rates, so drilling may be a better option for annual forages. A special attachment designed for interseeding cover crops and annual forages is available.

Waiting to drill until post-harvest is another option, but grazing cannot occur until plants are well established for best production and the health of the plant. To have a productive system, the plant should maintain a vegetative state, said Beckman. This means leaving growth instead of grazing to the dirt.

Too much grazing pressure causes the plant to shed its roots. The plant cannot sustain itself when defoliated, so light grazing and paddock rotation is recommended.

Depending on stocking rate (head / acre / period of time) and stocking density (head / acre / point in time), how long animals can graze an area varies. Beckman warns that too high of stocking density results in more trampling of forage than consumption.

Rotational grazing in separate pastures or multiple paddocks within a field allows plants to rest, necessary for rejuvenation and regrowth. While the length of rest varies depending on weather patterns and in the late fall, as a general rule of thumb an area should be allowed to recover twice as long as it was grazed, Schick said. Three paddocks makes this possible, with four or more paddocks ideal.

“Grazing management is key to utilizing this resource properly,” said Schick. “It’s work. It’s not going to be easy.”

Annual Forage Examples Cool Season Forages Warm Season Forages Barley Crabgrass Oats Corn (Grazing Types) Peas Legumes (Several) Ryegrass Millet (Grazing & Hay Types) Spring Triticale Sorghum Spring Wheat Sudangrass Turnips & Other Brassicas Teff

Justin Raikes shared how grazing annual forages fits into the management strategy of their operation in Saunders County. Half of their land is organic, which requires use of a cover crop between cash crops to maintain certification. Cover crops suppress weeds but also double as annual forages for their fall calving cow herd.

“We’ve tried most every seeding system, and a lot of different species and strategies. We’ve really liked using annual forages as part of the organic transition,” Raikes said.

Raikes was one of four speakers on the producer panel at the 2022 Cover Crop Grazing Conference. Other producers included Zach Morrissey of Rokeby, Nebraska, Daryl Obermeyer of Brownville, Nebraska and Lance Schutte, who is the range / forage manager at the U.S. Meat and Animal Research Center near Clay Center, Nebraska.

Obermeyer said his cover crop stand is 50% this year due to lack of moisture. Farming since 1974, Obermeyer initially planted cover crops for weed control before later grazing them as annual forages.

Each speaker verified that the drought hampered annual forage production this year. However, in a typical season and with proper management, grazing annual forages almost eliminates the need to feed hay bales.

“I feed very little protein to my cows because they get it from cover crops,” Obermeyer said. “I hardly feed hay in the winter, either.”

He shared that in February 2021 when the wind chill was negative 30 degrees, each cow was looking for turnips and other forage in the field. Before he started grazing annual forages, the cows would have been huddled behind a windbreak around a hay bale. Obermeyer believes grazing leads to improved animal health, partly because the cattle are exercising year round while grazing.

Morrissey also attests to the benefits of grazing annual forages. He began experimenting with annual forages three years ago when he planted 75 to 100 pounds per acre in rye into bean stubble. The following spring, the cattle grazed from March to mid-May.

“It was $1,000 of seed and I didn’t feed a single bale of hay; I thought it was worth it,” Morrissey said.

This year, he planted a 10-species blend with “big plans for cover crops…but it didn’t work out” due to the drought.

If you are considering annual forages as a management tool for your crops and cattle, be aware of the additional requirements. Fencing, drinking water sources and potential irrigation are all factors of grazing annual forages.

“You have to think about the logistics of grazing annual forages,” Schick said. “Don’t put $100 of seed in the ground without knowing how to use it.”