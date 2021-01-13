Judd Ranch bulls sweep National Gelbvieh pen, open shows

Bulls from Judd Ranch in Pomona, Kansas captured four out of four grand champion honors in the Gelbvieh division at the 2021 National Gelbvieh/Balancer Pen Show in Oklahoma City Jan. 5.
Judd Ranch stock was named Grand Champion Gelbvieh Pen of Three Bulls, Grand Champion Gelbvieh Pen of Five Bulls, Grand Champion Gelbvieh Pen of Three Females and Grand Champion Gelbvieh Pen of Five Females. Judd Ranch also had the Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Five Balancer Bulls.
Two bulls from Judd Ranch’s Gelbvieh pens went on to be named Grand Champion Gelbvieh Bull and Reserve Grand Champion Gelbvieh Bull at the 2021 National Gelbvieh/Balancer Show conducted at Cattlemen’s Congress, Oklahoma City Jan. 6.
“We couldn’t be happier with these wins,” Dave Judd said in a news release. “The bulls are the bread and butter of our program, and the females from the Pen Show will go to produce bulls for our program. To have two different judges put Judd Ranch Gelbvieh bulls on top certainly put a smile on our faces.”
Judd Ranch’s winning Pen of Three Gelbvieh bulls were a pen of red, homozygous polled bulls sired by JRI General Patton 213B97ETand just a bit shy of a year of age. The pen posted an average weight of 1,248 pounds and average weight per day of age of 3.68 pounds. Their scrotal circumference ranged from 40.5 cm to 44 centimeters.
Judge Kyle Conley, a registered Angus breeder from Sulpher, Okla., pointed out that the bulls “looked great on paper” and had the “foot, bone, natural muscle and scrotal circumference” to work for today’s highly selective cowmen.
The Judd Ranch Pen of Five bulls named Grand Champion of the Gelbvieh division were a set of black, homozygous polled bulls just shy of a year of age. The five posted an average weight per day of age of 3.5 lbs. and had an average scrotal circumference of 41 cm. Three in the group were sired by JRI Secret Instinct 254U83, with the other two sired by JRI General Patton 213B97 ET.
“There is a lot of power in this pen,” Conley said. “These bulls are extremely stout, rugged in their design and have impressive scrotal circumferences. They have good quality of feet – and that is so important to cattlemen. This show had quality in every pen, and those showing had tough competition.”
Judd Ranch took home the Reserve Grand Champion Balancer Pen of Five banner with a group of black, homozygous polled sons of JRI General Patton, JRI Optimizer 148A24 and JRI Marshall 214X2 that had a pen average weight per day of age of 3.37 pounds. Conley pointed out that the bulls were “tremendous in size and scale,” “thick topped,” “good footed” and “tremendous in scrotal circumference.”
Judd Ranch earned the Grand Champion banners in the Gelbvieh Pen of Three and Gelbvieh Pen of Five Female Show with eight red, polled females packed with Dam of Merit/Distinction power. Judge Conley complimented the January 2020 heifers on their performance data, depth of body, capacity and femininity.
“Two years from now, these females will have bulls selling in our bull sale,” Judd said. “It’s a good feeling to have confirmation that these females possess the genotype and phenotype to make positive contributions to the beef industry.”
A day after the Gelbvieh Pen Show, JRI Bandito 253H32, a red homozygous polled bull from Judd Ranch’s Grand Champion Pen of Three, caught the attention of Judge Shane Werk who designated him Grand Champion Gelbvieh Bull in the 2021 National Gelbvieh/Balancer Show. Sired by JRI General Patton, this stout Feb. 4, 2020, bull had an adjusted birthweight of 84 pounds, an adjusted 205-day weight of 728 pounds, an adjusted 365-weight of 1,377 pounds, a 44 cm scrotal circumference and a 17.81 square-inch ribeye area.
Werk gave Judd Ranch a double win when he selected Judd Ranch’s JRI Southern Comfort 253H3 as Reserve Grand Champion Gelbvieh Bull. Black and polled, Southern Comfort is a Feb. 7, 2020, son of JRI Secret Powers 254C821. His stats include 738 pounds adjusted 205-day weight, 1,329 pounds adjusted 365-day weight, 44.5 cm scrotal circumference and .31 inch fat thickness.
Southern Comfort – as well as other bulls in the National Pen Show – will be among the 310 bull selling in Judd Ranch’s 43rd Gelbvieh, Balancer and Red Angus Bull Sale March 6 at the ranch in Pomona. The sale includes 210 fall-born 17- to 19-month-old bulls and 100 spring-born 13- to 14-month-old bulls: 152 Gelbvieh, 145 Balancer and 13 Red Angus.