Judd Ranch bulls sweep National Gelbvieh pen, open shows

Judd Ranch of Pomona, Kan., took home four out of four grand champion banners in at the Gelbvieh Pen Show during the American Gelbvieh Association's National Show, Jan. 5-6, in Oklahoma City. Honors included Grand Champion Pen of Three Gelbvieh Bulls, Grand Champion Pen of Five Gelbvieh Bulls, Grand Champion Pen of Three Gelbvieh Females and Grand Champion Pen of Five Gelbvieh Females. Judd Ranch's Grand Champion Pen of Five bulls was comprised of a set of black, homozygous polled bulls just shy of a year of age. The five posted an average weight per day of age of 3.5 pounds and had an average scrotal circumference of 41 centimeters.