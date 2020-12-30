Bucking bulls are all about bucking up to challenges, but more extreme weather events – heat, drought and floods – are adding new twists and turns to raising rodeo stock.

“We don’t have to break ice in Texas, but in extreme heat, I make sure bulls have plenty of shade and water,” said Danny Mason who took bulls this summer on a couple of PBR Pendleton Whisky and Velocity tours and will take bulls to Tuff Hedeman bull ridings in 2021.

He doesn’t keep the bulls penned up much, and he takes the weather into consideration. This summer, he opted out of an open event in Odessa, Texas. It didn’t make sense to put his bulls on the truck and drive in 110-degree heat, he said.

“Nope. I wasn’t going to let bulls stand around in the heat all day long, and then buck them at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.,” he said. “That’s tough on them.”

With over 30 years in the business, Mason owns Bar M Bar Bucking Bulls and co-owns Mason Smith Bucking Bulls with his sister Sharon Mason Smith in Mineral Wells, Texas.

“I enjoy the partnership with Danny. I learn more every time,” Sharon Mason Smith said.

One thing she’s learned that when the Texas heat is extreme, “we just don’t go.”

At the American Bucking Bull event in Las Vegas last year, which coincides with the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) finals, some people used plywood to make shade. The bulls are there for a week in the heat.

“We made sure our bulls had lots of fresh water,” Smith said.

Mason Smith Bucking Bull 217 Silverback won the American Bucking Bull wild card event last year.

A veterinarian overseeing University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s (UNL)-Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center in Clay Center understands extreme weather events and the extra care cattle need.

“I have seen extreme heat with high humidity and no wind cause significant, immediate death losses in heavy, market-ready feedlot cattle. Ample water access, shade and sprinklers are essential to keeping those animals alive in that type of weather,” Dr. Halden Clark said.

With La Niña in effect now into February, there are predictions for a cold winter and one that’s possibly drier than normal Nebraska and Kansas, although winter storms can also develop.

“Making sure cattle have a dry place to lie down is very important. Bedding with corn stover or wheat straw in large amounts if mud is severe, will lead to much better health outcomes,” Clark said.

As winter approaches there are ways to plan ahead and make it easier to get feed to cattle in case of a blizzard or flood. One idea is making a windbreak with corn stover bales and fencing around it with hotwire. If a blizzard occurs, the bales provide a little shelter from the wind and the hotwire fence can be moved and netwrap cut off to feed the bales to cattle, Clark recommended.

Two young Nebraska brothers who breed bucking bulls and work with Dr. Clark, learned a lot this year about working with weather. Thankfully, drought hasn’t been an issue for the Overturfs in southern Nebraska.

“When it was dry in 2012, we pulled bulls off grass and dry-lotted them,” said Wyat Overturf. “Otherwise, we ran them ‘til we got turnips or stalks available.”

Overturf, 25, of Sutton, Nebraska co-owns Twisted W Bucking Bulls with his brother Wade, 26. They take their stock to bull riding events across Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado and Missouri. They’ve also bred bulls registered with American Bucking Bull, Inc. since 2012.

Wyat’s wife Maria and Wade’s girlfriend Callie, and the brothers’ parents, Mark and Charlene Overturf, are an enormous help on the operation with daily chores.

Overturf said the cold and the snow affect bulls in south Nebraska more than the heat.

“Just the way they’re bred,” he said. “They’re more thin-skinned.”

A couple years ago in February, the Overturfs bought a bull in Texas where it was 60 degrees in February. When they arrived home in Nebraska, it was a chilly 20 degrees.

“The bull didn’t like it – he hunched up. He had never seen snow,” Overturf said. “You could tell he wasn’t having much fun in Nebraska.”

They bedded him down in the barn to make him comfortable. Overturf said it’s important for the bulls to hair-up. If they don’t have the coat to keep them warm, other problems follow.

“They have a hard time getting weight on them. They shiver and lose energy,” Overturf said.

If frigid cold temperatures are accompanied by a biting winter wind, the Overturfs put the bulls in shelter belts, tree lines or pond bottoms. They aim not to leave them in an open field and give them shelter.

Amy Hadachek can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

