Livestock Auction Calendar - 3/19/2021

MARCH
19 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.
19 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
19 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, Neb.
19 Wahoo Livestock, Special Breeding Bull, Pair & Bred Cow Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
19 Zeisler Charolais, 33rd Annual Bull Sale, Butte, Neb.
20 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
20 T7 Ranch, Annual Sale & Customer Appreciation Sale, Greenleaf, Kansas
20 Schweitzer Red Angus, Annual Production Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
20 T & S Strnad Charolais, 6th Annual Sale, Formosa, Kansas
20 Gray’s Angus Ranch, Performance Bull Sale, Harrison, Neb.
20 Gardells Lazy Four, Annual Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.
20 Schawang Cattle Co, 24th Annual Best of all Worlds Sale, David City, Neb.
21 Gonsior Simmentals, Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
22 Pfaff Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Fairfax, SD
22 West Point Livestock, Pre=Conditioned Feeders Sale, West Point, Neb.
23 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
23 Creighton Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, Creighton, Neb.
23 Franzen Angus & Polled Herefords, Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
23 Lodoen Cattle Co, 45th Annual Production Sale, Mandan, ND
23 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale Feat. Bangs Vaccinated Heifers & Regular Cattle Sale & Slovek Ranch Angus & Angus Plus Bull Sale, Philip, SD
24 Albion Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
24 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, Neb.
24 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Cows/Pairs & 10th Annual York Creek Red Angus Bull Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
24 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
24 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
24 York Creek Angus, 10th Annual Bull Sale, Dunlap, Iowa
25 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
25 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa PreCondition Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, Iowa
25 Dethlefs/Treffer Angus, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
26 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Video Pair Auction, Burwell, Neb.
26 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
26 Ft Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
26 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
27 Connealy Angus, Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.
27 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
28 Hassebrook Charolais Ranch Annual Sale, Albion, Neb.
28 Mlnarik Cattle, 6th Annual Angus Bull Sale, Clearwater, Neb.
29 Miller Angus Farms, Top Tier Yearling Angus Bull Sale, Watertown, SD
APRIL
1 A & B Cattle, Annual Bull Sale, Bassett, Neb.
3 Kraye Angus, Annual Production Sale, Mullen, Neb.
3 Springlake Angus, Annual Sale, Page, Neb.
10 Hilltop Simmentals, Spring Turnout Sale, Worthing, SD
6 D&D Cattle Co, Annual Bull Sale, Herman, Neb.
10 Hebbert Charolais Bulls, 39th Annual Bull Sale, Hyannis, Neb.
13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
14 Dybdal Charolais, Annual Bull Sale, Laurel, Neb.