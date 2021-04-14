 Skip to main content
Livestock auction calendar - 4/16/2021

Livestock calendar photo summer

APRIL

20 Pender Livestock, Special Grass Cattle and Feeder Sale, Pender, Neb.

20 North Platte Stockyards, Cattle Consignment, North Platte, Neb.

20 Creighton Livestock, Regular Auction, Creighton, Neb.

20 Atkinson Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Auction, Atkinson, Neb.

21 Huss Livestock, Special Calf and Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.

21 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female, Pairs and Keller Windchime Angus Bull Auction, Dunlap, Iowa

21 Albion Livestock, Pairs/Bred Cows and Weigh Ups, Albion, Neb.

21 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow and Pairs Sale with Regular Sale featuring Walter Angus Farms Bull Sale, Ogallala, Neb.

21 Bassett Livestock, Tielke S5 Black Angus Bull Auction and Special Bred Cows and Pairs Auction, Bassett, Neb.

22 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, Neb.

22 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.

22 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.

23 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Burwell, Neb.

23 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa

23 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder and Replacement Hfr Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

23 Red Western Red Angus Bull Sale, Crawford, Neb.

28 BigIron Auctions, Edwin Kay Farms Unreserved Online Auction

30 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

