Livestock Auction Calendar - April 1, 2022

APRIL
1 Ft. Pierre Livestock Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
1 Lexington Livestock, Special Calves/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
3 Hassebrook Charolais Farms, Production Sale, Albion, NE
5 Atkinson Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
5 D&D Cattle Co., Annual Bull Sale, Herman, NE
6 Albion Livestock, Pairs/Fall Bred Cows/Feeder Cattle, Albion, NE
6 Bassett Livestock, Special Back to Grass Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
6 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female & 2J Angus Bulls, Dunlap, IA
6 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
6 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & Pair Sale w/Regular Sale Featuring Huckfeldt-Turner Angus Bull Sale, Ogallala, NE
7 A&B Cattle, 32nd Annual Sale, Bassett, NE
7 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Pair Auction, Broken Bow, NE
7 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeders, Columbus, NE
7 Denison Livestock, Special Back to Grass Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
7 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
7 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
7 Wulf Cattle, Opportunity Sale of 2022, Atkinson, NE
8 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle & Video Pair Auction, Burwell, NE
8 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder, Dunlap, IA
8 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
8 Lexington Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Lexington, NE
8 Verdigre Stockyards, Steel Creek Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
9 Dybdal Charolais, 11th Annual Sale, Laurel, NE
9 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
9 Hebbert Charolais, 40th Annual Bull Sale, Hyannis, NE
9 Ludvigson Stock Farms, Sping Herdbuilder Bull Sale, Shepherd, MT
9 Sonstegard Cattle Co., Annual Bull Sale, Montevideo, MN
9 UNL Bulls Worth Waiting For Sale, Lincoln, NE
9 Woodhill Farms, Production Sale, Viroqua, WI
11 West Point Livestock, Back to Grass All Class Feeders, West Point, NE
14 Sonderup Charolais Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Fullerton, NE
15 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Pairs & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
15 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
15 Sellman Ranch, Annual Production Bull Sale, Crawford, NE
20 Keller Windchime Angus, Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA
22 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD