APRIL
14 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
14 Dunlap Livestock Special Calf/Yearling, Du nlap, IA
14 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Heifer, Bred Cow & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
14 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
14 Sellman Ranch, Production Bull Sale, Crawford, NE
14 Zimmerer Charolais Ranch, Charolais Bull Sale, Verdigre, NE
15 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Feeder & Bred Cow Auction, Ericson, NE
15 Lindskov’s LT Ranch, Bull Sale, Isabel, SD
17 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle Auction, Elgin, NE
18 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
18 Creighton Livestock, Bred Cows & Pair Sale, Creighton, NE
18 North Platte Stockyards, Weighs, Stockcow, 1st Calf & Pair Special, North Platte, NE
18 Pender Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Sale, Pender, NE
19 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
19 Bassett Livestock, Tielke S5 Black Angus Bull Auction & Special Bred Cows & Pairs Auction, Bassett, NE
19 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pairs & Keller Windchime Angus, Dunlap, IA
19 Huss Livestock, Special Pair & Bred Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
19 Keller Windchime Angus, Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA
19 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
19 Schaack Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Wall, SD
20 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
20 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
20 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
20 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
20 West Point Livestock, Feeders & Breds/Pairs, West Point, NE
21 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
21 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder Sale, Dunlap, IA
21 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
21 Lexington Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Lexington, NE
21 Red Western, Red Angus Bull Sale, Crawford, NE
22 Larson Family Ranch, Spring Production Sale, Hamill, SD
25 Atkinson Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
25 Pender Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cows & Breeding Bull Sale, Pender, NE
26 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
26 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair w/Regular Sale Featuring Walters Angus Bull Sale, Ogallala, NE
27 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Video Pair Auction, , Broken Bow, NE
28 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Video Pair Auction, Burwell, NE
28 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
29 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
MAY
2 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
5 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
9 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE