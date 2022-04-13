Livestock Auction Calendar - April 15, 2022

APRIL
15 Burwell Livestock, Mitchell Black Angus Bull Sale & Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
15 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
15 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
15 Sellman Ranch, Annual Production Bull Sale, Crawford, NE
15 Zimmerer Charolais Ranch, 30th Annual Charolais Bull Sale, Verdigre, NE
18 Fullerton Livestock, Special Pair & Bred Cow Sale, Fullerton, NE
19 Atkinson Livestock Market, Special Spring Pair & Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
19 Schweitzer Red Angus, Back To Grass Livestock Sale, Big Iron Online No Reserves Auction
19 North Platte Stockyards, Sale, North Platte, NE
19 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle, Stock Cow, Bred heifer & Pair Sale & Regular Sale, Trask & Peterson Angus Bull Sale, & Open Consignment Horse Sale, Philip, SD
20 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female & Keller WIndchime Angus Bulls, Dunlap, IA
20 Huss Livestock, Special Pair, Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
20 Keller Windchime Angus, Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA
20 Albion Livestock, Feeder Cattle/Weighups, Albion, NE
20 Bassett Livestock, Tielke S5 Black Angus Bull Auction & Special Bred Cows & Pairs Auction, Bassett, NE
20 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & Pair Sale w/Regular Sale Featuring Walter Angus Bull Sale, Ogallala, NE
20 Schaack Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Wall, SD
21 Broken Bow Livestock, Special All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
21 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
21 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
22 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
22 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Sale, Dunlap, IA
22 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
22 Fullerton Livestock, Special Back to Grass Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE
22 Lexington Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Lexington, NE
22 Red Western Grill, 18th Annual Red Angus Bull Sale, Crawford, NE
23 Larson Family Ranch, 53rd Annual Production Sale, Hamill, SD
25 Pharo Cattle Influence Female Sale, Big Iron Online No Reserves Auction
29 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale Plus Craig Mowry Angus Bull Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
29 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE