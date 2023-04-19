APRIL
21 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
21 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder Sale, Dunlap, IA
21 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
21 Lexington Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Lexington, NE
21 Red Western, Red Angus Bull Sale, Crawford, NE
22 Larson Family Ranch, Spring Production Sale, Hamill, SD
24 West Point Livestock, All Class Calf & Yearling Bonanza, West Point, NE
25 Atkinson Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
25 Pender Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cows & Breeding Bull Sale, Pender, NE
26 Bassett Livestock, Special Back to Grass Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
26 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
26 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair w/Regular Sale Featuring Walters Angus Bull Sale, Ogallala, NE
27 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Cow/Calf/Bred Cow Special, Beatrice, NE
27 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Video Pair Auction, , Broken Bow, NE
27 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female, Feeder & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
27 West Point Livestock, Weekly/Breds/Pairs, West Point, NE
28 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Video Pair Auction, Burwell, NE
28 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pair, Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
28 Lexington Livestock, Special Pair/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
29 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
MAY
2 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
2 Philip Livestock, Bull Day, Philip, NE
3 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
4 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
5 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
9 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
10 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer Cow & Pair Auction, Kearney, NE
13 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
17 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
31 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE