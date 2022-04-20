Livestock Auction Calendar - April 22, 2022

APRIL
22 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
22 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Sale, Dunlap, IA
22 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
22 Fullerton Livestock, Special Back to Grass Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE
22 Lexington Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Lexington, NE
22 Red Western Grill, 18th Annual Red Angus Bull Sale, Crawford, NE
23 Larson Family Ranch, 53rd Annual Production Sale, Hamill, SD
25 Elgin Livestock, Calves, Pairs, Feeder Cattle, Weigh Cows & Bulls, Elgin, NE
25 Pharo Cattle Influence Female Sale, Big Iron Online No Reserves Auction
25 West Point Livestock, Calf & Yearling Bonanza, West Point, NE
26 Atkinson Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
26 Big Iron Auctions, Absolute No Reserves Spring Pair Turnout Sale
27 Albion Livestock, Pairs/Bred Cows/Feeders/Weighups, Albion, NE
27 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
27 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
27 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
28 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, NE
28 Valentine Livestock, Special Fall Calf & Yearling Sale, Valentine, NE
28 West Point Livestock, Weekly/Special Breds/Pairs, West Point, NE
29 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale Plus Craig Mowry Angus Bull Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
29 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
30 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
MAY
3 Philip Livestock, Bull Day, Philip, SD
10 Big Iron Auctions, Absolute No Reserves Spring Pair Turnout Sale