Livestock Auction Calendar - April 29, 2022

Livestock calendar photo summer

APRIL

29            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale Plus Craig Mowry Angus Bull Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

29            Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

30            Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

MAY

3              North Platte Stockyards, Sale, North Platte, NE

3              Philip Livestock, Bull Day, Philip, SD

4              Albion Livestock, Feeders/Pairs/Bred Cows/Weighups, Albion, NE

4              Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female, Dunlap, IA

4              Huss Livestock, Special Pair & Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE

4              Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE

5              Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE

6              Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

6              Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA

6              Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

6              Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Heifers/Cow & Pairs Auction, Lexington, NE

7              Special Bred Fall Cow & Pairs Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

10            Big Iron Auctions, Absolute No Reserves Spring Pair Turnout Sale

 

