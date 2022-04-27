Livestock Auction Calendar - April 29, 2022

APRIL
29 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale Plus Craig Mowry Angus Bull Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
29 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
30 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
MAY
3 North Platte Stockyards, Sale, North Platte, NE
3 Philip Livestock, Bull Day, Philip, SD
4 Albion Livestock, Feeders/Pairs/Bred Cows/Weighups, Albion, NE
People are also reading…
4 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female, Dunlap, IA
4 Huss Livestock, Special Pair & Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
4 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
5 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
6 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
6 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
6 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
6 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Heifers/Cow & Pairs Auction, Lexington, NE
7 Special Bred Fall Cow & Pairs Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
10 Big Iron Auctions, Absolute No Reserves Spring Pair Turnout Sale