Livestock Auction Calendar - April 30, 2021

APRIL
30 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Spring/Fall Calving Bred Cattle Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
30 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.
30 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
MAY
1 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction and Video Auction, Ericson, Neb.
4 Philip Livestock, Bull Day “The Main Event”, Philip, SD
4 Creighton Livestock Market, Breeding Bulls, Cow-Calf Pairs and Bred Cows, Creighton, NE
5 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow and Cow/Calf Pair Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
5 Huss Livestock, Special Calf and Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
5 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Cows/Pairs and Breeding Bulls, Dunlap, Iowa
6 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
7 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.
7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder and Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota
7 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
14 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.