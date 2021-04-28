 Skip to main content
Livestock Auction Calendar - April 30, 2021

APRIL

30 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Spring/Fall Calving Bred Cattle Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

30 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.

30 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

MAY

1 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction and Video Auction, Ericson, Neb.

4 Philip Livestock, Bull Day “The Main Event”, Philip, SD

4 Creighton Livestock Market, Breeding Bulls, Cow-Calf Pairs and Bred Cows, Creighton, NE

5 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow and Cow/Calf Pair Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.

5 Huss Livestock, Special Calf and Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.

5 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Cows/Pairs and Breeding Bulls, Dunlap, Iowa

6 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.

7 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.

7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder and Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota

7 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa

14 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

