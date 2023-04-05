APRIL
7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
7 Roster Charolais, Sale, Spencer, SD
8 Dybdal Charolais, Annual Sale, Laurel, NE
8 Hebbert Charolais, Bull Sale, Hyannis, NE
8 Sonstegard Cattle Co., Bull Sale, Montevideo, MN
8 Woodhill Farms, Production Sale, Viroqua, WI
8 University of Nebraska, UNL Bulls Worth Waiting For Sale, Lincoln< NE
10 Burwell Livestock, Spring Valley Ranch & Cattle Complete Cow Herd Dispersal, Burwell, NE
11 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
11 Creighton Livestock, Back to Grass Feeder Calf Special, Creighton, NE
11 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special & Weighups, North Platte, NE
11 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale featuring BV heifers & Special Stock, Cow, Bred Heifer & Pair, and Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
12 Albion Livestock, Pairs/Summer & Fall Bred Cows/Weighups, Albion, NE
12 Bassett Livestock, Special Back to Grass Auction, Bassett, NE
12 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
12 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair w/Regular Sale Featurning Maddux Maternalizer Bred Cow Sale, Ogallala, NE
13 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
13 Ogallala Livestock, Maddux Cattle Co. Maternalizer Bred Cow Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
13 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
14 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
14 Dunlap Livestock Special Calf/Yearling, Du nlap, IA
14 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Heifer, Bred Cow & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
14 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
14 Sellman Ranch, Production Bull Sale, Crawford, NE
14 Zimmerer Charolais Ranch, Charolais Bull Sale, Verdigre, NE
15 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Feeder & Bred Cow Auction, Ericson, NE
15 Lindskov’s LT Ranch, Bull Sale, Isabel, SD
18 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
19 Albion Livestock Sale, Albion, NE
19 Huss Livestock, Special Pair Auction, Kearney, NE
19 Keller Windchime Angus, Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA
19 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
19 Schaack Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Wall, SD
20 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
20 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
21 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
21 Lexington Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Lexington, NE
21 Red Western, Red Angus Bull Sale, Crawford, NE
22 Larson Family Ranch, Spring Production Sale, Hamill, SD
26 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
26 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair w/Regular Sale Featuring Walters Angus Bull Sale, Ogallala, NE
27 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Video Pair Auction, , Broken Bow, NE
28 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
28 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
29 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE