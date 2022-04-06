Livestock Auction Calendar - April 8, 2022

APRIL
8 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle & Video Pair Auction, Burwell, NE
8 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder, Dunlap, IA
8 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
8 Lexington Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Lexington, NE
8 Verdigre Stockyards, Steel Creek Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
9 Dybdal Charolais, 11th Annual Sale, Laurel, NE
9 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
9 Hebbert Charolais, 40th Annual Bull Sale, Hyannis, NE
9 Ludvigson Stock Farms, Sping Herdbuilder Bull Sale, Shepherd, MT
9 Sonstegard Cattle Co., Annual Bull Sale, Montevideo, MN
9 UNL Bulls Worth Waiting For Sale, Lincoln, NE
9 Woodhill Farms, Production Sale, Viroqua, WI
11 West Point Livestock, Back to Grass All Class Feeders, West Point, NE
12 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves & Cow-Calf Pairs, Creighton, NE
12 North Platte Stockyards, Bred Cow & Pair Sale, North Platte, NE
13 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
13 Ogallala Livestock, Maddux Cattle Co. Maternalizer Bred Cow Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
14 Broken Bow Livestock, Special All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
14 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeders, Columbus, NE
14 Sonderup Charolais Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Fullerton, NE
15 Burwell Livestock, Mitchell Black Angus Bull Sale & Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
15 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
15 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
15 Sellman Ranch, Annual Production Bull Sale, Crawford, NE
15 Zimmerer Charolais Ranch, 30th Annual Charolais Bull Sale, Verdigre, NE
20 Keller Windchime Angus, Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA
20 Schaack Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Wall, SD
22 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
22 Lexington Livestock, Special Weighup Only Auction, Lexington, NE
22 Red Western Grill, 18th Annual Red Angus Bull Sale, Crawford, NE
23 Larson Family Ranch, 53rd Annual Production Sale, Hamill, SD
29 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale Plus Craig Mowry Angus Bull Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
29 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE