Livestock Auction Calendar - August 12, 2022

AUGUST
12 Burwell Livestock, Special Fall Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE
15-16 Bassett Livestock, Western Video Market Auction, Cheyenne, WY
18 Broken Bow Livestock, BBQ Auction, Broken Bow, NE
18 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Anniversary Sale, Columbus, NE
18 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling, Denison, IA
19 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
19 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling & Spring & Fall Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
19 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
22 West Point Livestock, BBQ/Customer Appreciation Auction, West Point, NE
23 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker/Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
24 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
25 Broken Bow Livestock, Special eigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
26 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
27 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
30 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
SEPTEMBER
1 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
2 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
6 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
20 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
27 North Platte Stockyards, Regular & Horse Sale, North Platte, NE