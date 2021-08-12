Livestock Auction Calendar - August 13, 2021

AUGUST
13 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
16 Elgin Livestock, Fall Calves/Feeders/Weigh Cows & Bulls, Elgin, NE
17 Bassett Livestock, Western Video Market Auction, Cheyenne, WY
17 Pender Livestock, Special Cattle Sale, Pender, NE
18 Albion Livestock, Albion, NE
18 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Special Fall Bred Cow & Pair Auction, Kearney, NE
18 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale with Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
19 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
19 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Anniversary Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
19 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
19 West Point Livestock, West Point, NE
20 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE
20 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling, Spring/Fall Calf & Pair/Bred Cattle & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
20 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE