Livestock Auction Calendar - August 19, 2022

Livestock calendar photo summer

AUGUST

19  Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

19  Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling & Spring & Fall Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

19  Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

22  West Point Livestock, BBQ/Customer Appreciation Auction, West Point, NE

23  Atkinson Livestock, Special Yearling Auction, Atkinson, NE

23  Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female, Dunlap, IA

23  North Platte Stockyards, Stocker/Feeder Special, North Platte, NE

24  Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE

24  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

24  Ogallala Livestock, Special Fall Bred Stock Cows & Calves w/Regular Sale

25  Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE

25  Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE

26  Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

26  Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA

26  Fullerton Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE

27  Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

30  North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE

SEPTEMBER

1    Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE

2    Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

6    North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE

7    Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along w/Video Auction, Kearney, NE

8    Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE

9    Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction

17  Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

20  North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE

21  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

27  North Platte Stockyards, Regular & Horse Sale, North Platte, NE

