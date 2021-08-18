Livestock Auction Calendar - August 20, 2021

AUGUST
20 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE
20 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling, Spring/Fall Calf & Pair/Bred Cattle & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
20 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
23 West Point Livestock, BBQ/Customer Appreciation Auction, West Point, NE
24 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Cows/Pairs, Dunlap, IA
25 Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE
25 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
25 Sheridan Livestock, Special Yearling Sale, Sheridan, NE
26 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
27 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
27 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, IA
27 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling, Spring/Fall Calf & Pair/Bred Cattle & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
28 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
SEPTEMBER
3 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
4 Bar CK Cattle Co, Midwest Female Sale, Louisburg, KS
8 Poss Angus, Annual Female Sale, Scotia, NE