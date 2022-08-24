Livestock Auction Calendar - August 26, 2022

AUGUST
26 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
26 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
26 Fullerton Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE
27 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
30 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
SEPTEMBER
1 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
1 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
2 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
2 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling & Spring & Fall Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
6 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
7 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along w/Video Auction, Kearney, NE
8 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
8 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
9 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction
15 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
16 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
17 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
20 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
21 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
27 North Platte Stockyards, Regular & Horse Sale, North Platte, NE