 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Livestock Auction Calendar - August 26, 2022

Livestock calendar photo summer

AUGUST

26  Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

26  Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA

26  Fullerton Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE

27  Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

30  North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE

SEPTEMBER

1    Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE

1    Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA

2    Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

People are also reading…

2    Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling & Spring & Fall Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

6    North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE

7    Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along w/Video Auction, Kearney, NE

8    Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE

8    Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE

9    Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction

15  Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE

16  Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

17  Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

20  North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE

21  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

27  North Platte Stockyards, Regular & Horse Sale, North Platte, NE

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News