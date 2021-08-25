 Skip to main content
Livestock Auction Calendar - August 27, 2021

AUGUST

27            Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

27            Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, IA

27            Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling, Spring/Fall Calf & Pair/Bred Cattle & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

28            Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

30            Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle/Weigh Cows & Bulls, Elgin, NE

31            North Platte Stockyards, Yearling Special, North Platte, NE

SEPTEMBER

1              Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE

2              Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE

2              Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE

2              Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA

2              Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE

3              Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

4              Bar CK Cattle Co, Midwest Female Sale, Louisburg, KS

8              Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along w/Video Auction, Kearney, NE

8              Poss Angus, Annual Female Sale, Scotia, NE

22            Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

