Livestock Auction Calendar - August 27, 2021

AUGUST
27 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
27 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, IA
27 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling, Spring/Fall Calf & Pair/Bred Cattle & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
28 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
30 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle/Weigh Cows & Bulls, Elgin, NE
31 North Platte Stockyards, Yearling Special, North Platte, NE
SEPTEMBER
1 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
2 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
2 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
2 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
2 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
3 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
4 Bar CK Cattle Co, Midwest Female Sale, Louisburg, KS
8 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along w/Video Auction, Kearney, NE
8 Poss Angus, Annual Female Sale, Scotia, NE
22 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE