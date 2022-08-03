Livestock Auction Calendar - August 5, 2022

AUGUST
5 Burwell Livestock, Annual Customer Appreciation BBQ Auction, Burwell, NE
5 Dunlap Livestock, Special 72nd Anniversary Calf/Yearling BBQ Auction, Dunlap, IA
5 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
6 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
9 Creighton Livestock, Yearlings & Feeder Calves, Creighton, NE
9 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female, Dunlap, IA
9 North Platte Stockyards, Yearling Special, North Platte, NE
9-10 Valentine Livestock & Cattle Country Video, Oregon Trail Classic, Gering, NE
10 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
10 Bassett Livestock, Special Bred Cows, Pairs, Fall Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE
10 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction & Video Auction, Kearney, NE
10 Ogallala Livestock, Special Pair Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
11 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE
11 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
11 West Point Livestock, Weekly/Special Fall Breds, West Point, NE
12 Burwell Livestock, Special Fall Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE
15-16 Bassett Livestock, Western Video Market Auction, Cheyenne, WY
18 Broken Bow Livestock, BBQ Auction, Broken Bow, NE
19 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
19 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
22 West Point Livestock, BBQ/Customer Appreciation Auction, West Point, NE
23 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
24 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
26 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
27 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
30 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE