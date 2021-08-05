Livestock Auction Calendar - August 6, 2021

AUGUST
6 Burwell Livestock, Annual Customer Appreciation BBQ Auction, Burwell, NE
6 Dunlap Livestock, Special 71st Anniversary Calf/Yearling Auction & BBQ, Dunlap, IA
6 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
7 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
10 Creighton Livestock, Bred Cows, Feeder Calves, Creighton, NE
10 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pair/Breeding Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA
10-11 Valentine Livestock, Oregon Trail Classic, Gering, NE
11 Bassett Livestock, Special Bred Cows & Pairs, Fall Calves, & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE
11 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along w/Video Auction, Kearney, NE
11 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow with Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
11 Sheridan Livestock, Special Yearling Sale, Rushville, NE
12 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
12 Denison Livestock, Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
13 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE