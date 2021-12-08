Livestock Auction Calendar - December 10, 2021

DECEMBER
10 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Spring Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
10 Hague Angus Ranch, 3rd Annual Bull Sale, Ogallala, NE
10 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
10 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Annual Weaned & Preconditioned Calf & Yrlg Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
11 Albion Livestock Market, Special Holiday Bred Cows & Bred Heifers, Albion, NE
11 Ericson-Spalding, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
11 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Hfr & Pairs & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
12 Trauernicht Simmentals, NE Platinum Standard Female Sale, Wymore, NE
13 Cross Diamond Cattle Co., 16th Annual Production Sale, Bertrand, NE
13 Elgin Livestock, Bred Heifers/Bred Cows/Weigh Cows & Bulls Sale, Elgin, NE
13 Ogallala Auction Market, Special Stockcow, 1st Calf Heifer & Cow/Calf Pair Sale, Ogallala, NE
14 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
14 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Pigs, Feeder Calves, Creighton, NE
14 Humeston Livestock Exchange, Regular Sale followed by Sheep, Goat & Hogs, Humeston, IA
14 Larson Family Ranch, Christmas Customer Appreciation Meal & Sale, Hamill, SD
14 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Bred Heifers/Cow Auction, Lexington, NE
14 Pender Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Sale, Pender, NE
15 Albion Livestock, Bred Cows & Calves, Albion, NE
15 Bassett Livestock, Holiday Special Bred Cow & Bred Heifer Auction, Bassett, NE
15 Dukart Angus Ranch, Internet Bull Sale, Manning, ND
15 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pair/Breeding Bull Sale, Dunlap, NE
15 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
16 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Sale, Beatrice, NE
16 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
16 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
16 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
16 Valentine Livestock, Spring Calf Sale featuring replacement heifers, Valentine, NE
16 West Point Livestock, Feeders, Breds/Pairs, West Point, NE
17 5L Ranch, Timed Bid-Off
17 Burwell Livestock, Speical Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
17 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
17 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
17 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
18 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, NE
18 Humeston Livestock Exchange, Special Breeding Stock Sale, Humeston, IA
18 North Platte Stockyards, Bred Cow Sale, North Platte, NE
18 Rifle Creek, 4th Annual Bull Sale, Anselmo, NE
20 Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
21 Big Iron Auctions, Nebraska Sandhills Female Sale
21 Pender Livestock, Special Cattle Sale, Pender, NE
21 Tipton Ranch, Retirement Dispersion, Ogallala, NE
28 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
JANUARY
13 Cattle Country Video, Winter Classic, Ord, NE
18 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
FEBRUARY
17 Krebs Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE