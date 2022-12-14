Livestock Auction Calendar - December 16, 2022

DECEMBER
16 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
16 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder, Dunlap, IA
16 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
16 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
16 Starr & Varilek Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Platte, SD
17 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, NE
17 Rifle Creek Cattle Co., Bull Sale, Anselmo, NE
19 Fullerton Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Fullerton, NE
19 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
19 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, NE
19 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auctions, Valentine, NE
19 West Point Livestock, Pre-Conditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
20 Atkinson Livestock, Special Holiday Breeding Auction, Atkinson, NE
20 BigIron Auctions, Online Dakota Prairie’s Sale
20 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves, Creighton, NE
20 Lexington Livestock, Special Holida Breeding Auction, Lexington, NE
20 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
20 Pender Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Pender, NE
21 Albion Livestock, Feeders Sale, Albion, NE
21 Dunlap Livestock, Special Christmas Bred Female Bonanza, Dunlap, IA
21 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer, & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
21 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
21 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE
People are also reading…
22 Albion Livestock, Bred Cows/Weighups, Albion, NE
22 Bassett Livestock, Holiday Special Bred Cow & Bred Heifer Auction, Bassett, NE
22 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Holiday Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE
22 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
23 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
27 BigIron Auctions, Online Nebraska Cattlemen’s Sale
27 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
28 Burwell Livestock, Holiday Cow Classic Day 1, Burwell, NE
28 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
29 Burwell Livestock, Holiday Cow Classic Day 2, Burwell, NE
29 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
30 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
JANUARY
4 Albion Livestock, Feeders, Albion, NE
6 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
6 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
7 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
10 BigIron Auctions, Online Nebraska Sandhills Sale
11 Albion Livestock, Feeders, Albion, NE
14 Albion Livestock, Bred Heifers/Cows, Albion, NE
14 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
21 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
25 Bear Mountain Angus, Bull Sale, Palisade, NE
28 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE