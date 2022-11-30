Livestock Auction Calendar - December 2, 2022

DECEMBER
2 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
2 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Dunlap, IA
2 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special All Breeds Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
2 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
2 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
3 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
3 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer, Fall Pair & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
3 Lonesome River Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Anselmo, NE
3 Mill Bar Angus, Complete Dispersal, McCook, NE
3 MT Simmental Assn., Simmental Sale, Billings, MT
3 Sonstegard Cattle Co., Female Sale, Montevideo, MN
5 BigIron Auctions, Online Holiday Feeder Cattle Sale
5 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
5 TK Angus, Production Sale, Valentine, NE
5 West Point Livestock, Pre-Conditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
6 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
6 BigIron Auctions, Online Kansas Flint Hills Sale
6 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves & Yearlings, Creighton, NE
6 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
6 Philip Livestock, Special All Breeds Calf Sale featuring Weaned Calves & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
7 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
7 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
7 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female, Dunlap, IA
7 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
7 Larson Family Ranch, Bull & Female Sale, Hamill, SD
8 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
8 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
8 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
8 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
8 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female Sale, Valentine, NE
9 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
9 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
9 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Annual Weaned & Preconditioned Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
9 Hague Angus Ranch, Production Sale, Ogallala, NE
9 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
10 Albion Livestock, Special Holiday Bred Sale, Albion, NE
10 Creighton Livestock, Bred Heifers, Cows & Pairs, Creighton, NE
10 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
10 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
10 Leachman Cattle of Colorado, Leachman Central Plains Sale, Alma, NE
11 Trauernicht Simmentals, Female Sale, Wymore, NE
12 Cross Diamond Cattle Co., Production Sale, Bertrand, NE
12 Lexington Livestock, Regular Auction, Lexington, NE
13 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Featuring Red Angus, Atkinson, NE
13 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Columbus, NE
13 Imperial Auction Market, Special Bred Cow & Bred Heifer Sale, Imperial, NE
13 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
13 North Platte Stockyards, Stockcow Sale, North Platte, NE
14 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
14 Burwell Livestock, Mitchell Angus Complete Dispersal, Burwell, NE
14 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
15 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
15 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
16 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
16 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
16 Starr & Varilek Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Platte, SD
17 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, NE
17 Rifle Creek Cattle Co., Bull Sale, Anselmo, NE
19 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auctions, Valentine, NE
20 Atkinson Livestock, Special Holiday Breeding Auction, Atkinson, NE
20 BigIron Auctions, Online Dakota Prairie’s Sale
20 Lexington Livestock, Special Holida Breeding Auction, Lexington, NE
20 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
21 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
21 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
22 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Holiday Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE
23 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
27 BigIron Auctions, Online Nebraska Cattlemen’s Sale
27 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
28 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
29 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
30 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
JANUARY
10 BigIron Auctions, Online Nebraska Sandhills Sale
25 Bear Mountain Angus, Bull Sale, Palisade, NE