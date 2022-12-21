 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock Auction Calendar - December 23, 2022

Livestock calendar photo winter

DECEMBER

16  Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

16  Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder, Dunlap, IA

16  Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

16  Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

16  Starr & Varilek Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Platte, SD

17  Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, NE

17  Rifle Creek Cattle Co., Bull Sale, Anselmo, NE

19  Fullerton Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Fullerton, NE

19  Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE

19  Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, NE

19  Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auctions, Valentine, NE

19  West Point Livestock, Pre-Conditioned Feeders, West Point, NE

20  Atkinson Livestock, Special Holiday Breeding Auction, Atkinson, NE

20  BigIron Auctions, Online Dakota Prairie’s Sale

20  Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves, Creighton, NE

20  Lexington Livestock, Special Holida Breeding Auction, Lexington, NE

20  North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE

20  Pender Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Pender, NE

21  Albion Livestock, Feeders Sale, Albion, NE

21  Dunlap Livestock, Special Christmas Bred Female Bonanza, Dunlap, IA

21  Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer, & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

21  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

21  Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE

22  Albion Livestock, Bred Cows/Weighups, Albion, NE

22  Bassett Livestock, Holiday Special Bred Cow & Bred Heifer Auction, Bassett, NE

22  Broken Bow Livestock, Special Holiday Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE

22  Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE23               Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE

27  BigIron Auctions, Online Nebraska Cattlemen’s Sale

27  North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE

28  Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE

28  Burwell Livestock, Holiday Cow Classic Day 1, Burwell, NE

28  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

29  Burwell Livestock, Holiday Cow Classic Day 2, Burwell, NE

29  Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE

29  Creighton Livestock, Bred heifer & Cow Sale, Creighton, NE

29  Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE

29  Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE

29  West Point Livestock, Feeders, Breds/Pairs, West Point, NE

30  Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder Sale, Dunlap, IA

30  Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

 JANUARY

2     West Point Livestock, Preconditioned Feeders, West Point, NE

4     Albion Livestock, Feeders, Albion, NE

4     Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

6     Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

6     Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

7     Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

7     Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

9     Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE

9     Huss Livestock, Butcher Cows & Bulls Auction, Kearney, NE

10  BigIron Auctions, Online Nebraska Sandhills Sale

11  Albion Livestock, Feeders, Albion, NE

11  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

13  Lexington Livestock, Special Ca/fFeeder Auction, Lexington, NE

14  Albion Livestock, Bred Heifers/Cows, Albion, NE

14  Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

16  Huss Livestock, Butcher Cows & Bulls Auction, Kearney, NE

17  Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE

18  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

21  Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

23  Huss Livestock, Butcher Cows & Bulls Auction, Kearney, NE

25  Bear Mountain Angus, Bull Sale, Palisade, NE

25  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

28  Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

30  Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE

30  Huss Livestock, Butcher Cows & Bulls Auction, Kearney, NE

 

