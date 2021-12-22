Livestock Auction Calendar - December 24, 2021

DECEMBER
28 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
28-29 Burwell Livestock, Annual Holiday Cow Classic “America’s Premier Bred Female Sale, Burwell, NE
29 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
30 Verdigre Stockyards, Special Weigh Up Sale & Bred Cows/Heifers, Verdigre, NE
30 West Point Livestock, Feeders & Breds/Pairs, West Point, NE
31 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
JANUARY
1 Wahoo Livestock, New Year’s Day Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Wahoo, NE
3 West Point Livestock, Sale, West Point, NE
5 Sheridan Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Rushville, NE
6 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
6 Valentine Livestock, Sale, Valentine, NE
7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
8 Carl Dethlefs & Sons Angus, Sale, Rockville, NE
8 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
10 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow, 1st Calf Heifer & Cow/Calf Pair Sale, Ogallala, NE
13 Cattle Country Video, Winter Classic, Ord, NE
13 Ogallala Livestock, Stock Show Sale Series Week 1, Ogallala, NE
13 Valentine Livestock, Sale, Valentine, NE
17 Van Newkirk Herefords, Annual Sale, Oshkosh, NE
18 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
24 Bullis Creek Ranch, Spring Production Sale, Wood Lake, NE
27 Marcy Cattle Co. & Marcy Livestock, 61st Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE
FEBRUARY
5 Graff Cattle & Tumbling T Angus, Annual Sale, Ogallala, NE
17 Krebs Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE