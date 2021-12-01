Livestock Auction Calendar - December 3, 2021

DECEMBER
3 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
3 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
3 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special High Quality Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
3 KG Ranch, Production Sale, Three Forks, MT
3 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Calf Auction, Lexington, NE
4 Allied Genetic Resources, Western Choice Simmental Sale, Billings, MT
4 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
4 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Pairs & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
4 Lonesome River Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Anselmo, NE
4 Sonstegard Cattle Co., 25th Annual Female Sale, Monevideo, MN
5 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Jon Schaben’s Consignment Club Calf Sale, Dunlap, IA
6 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
6 Ogallala Auction Market, Special Stockcow, 1st Calf Heifer & Cow/Calf Pair Sale, Ogallala, NE
6 TK Angus, 37th Production Sale, Valentine, NE
6 West Point Livestock Auction, Pre-Conditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
7 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, NE
7 Landmark Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Atkinson, NE
7 Creighton Livestock Market, Regular Sale, Creighton, NE
7 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
7 Philip Livestock LLC, Special All-Breeds Calf Sale featuring Weaned Calves & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
8 Albion Livestock Market, Regular Sale, Albion, NE
8 Basset Livestock Auction, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
8 Dunlap Livestock Auction, TOPF Ranch Female Auction, Dunlap, IA
8 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
8 Ogallala Auction Market, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
8 Sheridan Livestock, Special Weaned Calf Sale, Rushville, NE
8 Shipwheel Cattle Company, 13th Annual Sale, Chinook, Montana
9 Ogallala Auction Market, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
9 Broken Bow Livestock Market, Special Holiday Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE
9 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Inc., Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
9 Creighton Livestock Market, Regular Sale, Creighton, NE
9 Denison Livestock Auction, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
9 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Bred Female Sale & R-Calf Rollover Auction, Valentine, NE
10 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Spring Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
10 Hague Angus Ranch, 3rd Annual Bull Sale, Ogallala, NE
10 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
10 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Annual Weaned & Preconditioned Calf & Yrlg Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
11 Albion Livestock Market, Special Holiday Bred Cows & Bred Heifers, Albion, NE
11 Ericson-Spalding, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
11 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Hfr & Pairs & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
12 Trauernicht Simmentals, NE Platinum Standard Female Sale, Wymore, NE
13 Cross Diamond Cattle Co., 16th Annual Production Sale, Bertrand, NE
13 Ogallala Auction Market, Special Stockcow, 1st calf heifer & cow/calf pair sale, Ogallala, NE
14 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Bred Heifers/Cow Auction, Lexington, NE
14 Pender Livestock Inc, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Sale, Pender, NE
15 Dukart Angus Ranch, Internet Bull Sale, Manning, ND
16 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Sale, Beatrice, NE
17 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
18 Humeston Livestock Exchange, Special Breeding Stock Sale, Humeston, IA
21 Pender Livestock Inc, Special Cattle Sale, Pender, NE
28 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
JANUARY
