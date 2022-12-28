 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock Auction Calendar - December 30, 2022

Livestock calendar photo winter

DECEMBER

30  Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder Sale, Dunlap, IA

30  Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE 

JANUARY

2     Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA

2     West Point Livestock, Preconditioned Feeders, West Point, NE

3     Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA

3     Philip Livestock, Special Stock Cow, Bred Heifer & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD

4     Albion Livestock, Feeders, Albion, NE

4     Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE

4     Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

5     Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE

5     Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE

5     Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA

5     Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE

5     Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE

6     Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE

6     Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder, Dunlap, IA

6     Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

6     Fullerton Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE

6     Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

6     Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE

7     Creighton Livestock, Bred Heifer & Cow Sale, Creighton, NE

7     Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

7     Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

9     Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE

10  BigIron Auctions, Online Unreserved NE Sandhills Female Sale

11  Albion Livestock, Feeders, Albion, NE

11  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

12  Beatrice 77 Livestock, Special Bred Cow-Heifer Sale, Beatrice, NE

12  Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE

13  Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE

13  Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

14  Albion Livestock, Bred Heifers/Cows, Albion, NE

14  Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

16  Huss Livestock, Butcher Cows & Bulls Auction, Kearney, NE

17  Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE

18  Albion Livestock, Feeders, Albion, NE

18  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

19  Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE

20  Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE

20  Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

21  Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

23  Bullis Creek Ranch, Bull Sale, Wood Lake, NE

23  Huss Livestock, Butcher Cows & Bulls Auction, Kearney, NE

25  Bear Mountain Angus, Bull Sale, Palisade, NE

25  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

28  Baldridge Performance Angus, Bull Sale, North Platte, NE

28  Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

30  Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE

30  Huss Livestock, Butcher Cows & Bulls Auction, Kearney, NE

FEBRUARY

6     Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Production Sale, Amherst, NE

