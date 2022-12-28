Livestock Auction Calendar - December 30, 2022

DECEMBER
30 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder Sale, Dunlap, IA
30 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
JANUARY
2 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
2 West Point Livestock, Preconditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
3 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
3 Philip Livestock, Special Stock Cow, Bred Heifer & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
4 Albion Livestock, Feeders, Albion, NE
4 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
4 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
5 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE
5 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
5 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
5 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
5 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
6 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
6 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder, Dunlap, IA
6 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
6 Fullerton Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE
6 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
6 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
7 Creighton Livestock, Bred Heifer & Cow Sale, Creighton, NE
7 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
9 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
10 BigIron Auctions, Online Unreserved NE Sandhills Female Sale
11 Albion Livestock, Feeders, Albion, NE
11 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
12 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Special Bred Cow-Heifer Sale, Beatrice, NE
12 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
13 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
13 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
14 Albion Livestock, Bred Heifers/Cows, Albion, NE
14 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
16 Huss Livestock, Butcher Cows & Bulls Auction, Kearney, NE
17 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
18 Albion Livestock, Feeders, Albion, NE
18 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
19 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE
20 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
20 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
21 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
23 Bullis Creek Ranch, Bull Sale, Wood Lake, NE
23 Huss Livestock, Butcher Cows & Bulls Auction, Kearney, NE
25 Bear Mountain Angus, Bull Sale, Palisade, NE
25 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
28 Baldridge Performance Angus, Bull Sale, North Platte, NE
28 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
30 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
30 Huss Livestock, Butcher Cows & Bulls Auction, Kearney, NE
FEBRUARY
6 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Production Sale, Amherst, NE