 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Livestock Auction Calendar - December 9, 2022

Livestock calendar photo winter

DECEMBER

10  Albion Livestock, Special Holiday Bred Sale, Albion, NE

10  Creighton Livestock, Bred Heifers, Cows & Pairs, Creighton, NE

10  Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

10  Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

10  Leachman Cattle of Colorado, Leachman Central Plains Sale, Alma, NE

11  Trauernicht Simmentals, Female Sale, Wymore, NE

12  BigIron Auctions, Online Unreserved Livestock Auction, Pharo Influence Female Sale

12  Cross Diamond Cattle Co., Production Sale, Bertrand, NE

12  Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle Auction, Elgin, NE

12  Lexington Livestock, Regular Auction, Lexington, NE

12  Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, NE

13  Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Auction Featuring Red Angus, Atkinson, NE

13  Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Columbus, NE

13  Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves & Replacement Quality Heifers, Creighton, NE

13  Imperial Auction Market, Special Bred Cow & Bred Heifer Sale, Imperial, NE

13  Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE

13  North Platte Stockyards, Stockcow Special, North Platte, NE

13  Pender Livestock, Special Cattle Auction featuring Breeding Stock, Pender, NE

13  Philip Livestock, Special Stockcow, Bred Heifer & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD

14  Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE

14  Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE

14  Burwell Livestock, Mitchell Angus Complete Dispersal, Burwell, NE

14  Dunlap Livestock, Special Topf Ranch Bred Female, Dunlap, IA

14  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

14  Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE

15  Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE

15  Beatrice 77 Livestock, Special Bred Cow-Heifer Sale, Beatrict, NE

15  Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE

15  Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE

15  Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA

15  Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE

15  Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, NE

16  Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

People are also reading…

16  Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeder, Dunlap, IA

16  Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

16  Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

16  Starr & Varilek Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Platte, SD

17  Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, NE

17  Rifle Creek Cattle Co., Bull Sale, Anselmo, NE

19  Fullerton Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Fullerton, NE

19  Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE

19  Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, NE

19  Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auctions, Valentine, NE

20  Atkinson Livestock, Special Holiday Breeding Auction, Atkinson, NE

20  BigIron Auctions, Online Dakota Prairie’s Sale

20  Lexington Livestock, Special Holida Breeding Auction, Lexington, NE

20  North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE

20  Pender Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Pender, NE

21  Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE

21  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

22  Broken Bow Livestock, Special Holiday Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE

23  Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE

27  BigIron Auctions, Online Nebraska Cattlemen’s Sale

27  North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE

28  Burwell Livestock, Holiday Cow Classic Day 1, Burwell, NE

28  Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE

29  Burwell Livestock, Holiday Cow Classic Day 2, Burwell, NE

29  Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE

30  Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

JANUARY

6     Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

7     Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

7     Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

10  BigIron Auctions, Online Nebraska Sandhills Sale

14  Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

21  Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

25  Bear Mountain Angus, Bull Sale, Palisade, NE

28  Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE

 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle find their place on regenerative ranch

Cattle find their place on regenerative ranch

Michael Thompson and his brother Brian were told there wasn’t a future for them at Thompson Farm & Ranch. However, the avid learner and experimenter knew there had to be a different (and more profitable) way to grow crops and raise cattle.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News