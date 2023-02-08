FEBRUARY
10 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
10 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeders, Dunlap, IA
10 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling, Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
10 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
10 Wahoo Livestock, Bred Cow, Bred Heifers & Weekly Cattle Sale, Wahoo, NE
11 Creighton Livestock, Bred Heifers & Cows, Creighton, NE
11 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
11 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
11 Ogallala Livestock, Stockcows & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, NE
11 Weaver Ranches, Private Treaty Bull & Heifer Sale, Moville, IA
11-19 Iowa Beef Expo, Des Moines, IA
13 Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Ree Heights, SD
13 Iowa Simmental Assn., Mark of Genetic Excellence Sale, Des Moines, IA
13 Koupal’s B&B Angus, Bull Sale, Dante, S
13 Pilakowski Angus, Production Sale, Arthur, NE
13 West Point Livestock, Preconditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
14 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
14 Big Iron Auctions, Salt Creek Cattle Group Unreserved Online Auction
14 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves & Replacement Quality Heifers, Creighton, NE
14 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction along with Kuck Ranch Bull Production Auction, Lexington, NE
14 North Platte Stockyards, Sale, North Platte, NE
14 Raven Angus, Production Sale, Colome, SD
15 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
15 Calvo Family Red Angus, Bull Sale, Buffalo, WY
15 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
15 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
15 Ostrand Angus, Production Sale, Ansley, NE
16 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE
16 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
16 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Dunlap, IA
16 Mogck & Sons Angus, Bull & Female Sale, Olivet, SD
16 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
17 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
17 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
17 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
17 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
18 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
18 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
18 Leader Angus Farm, Black Angus Production Sale, Crofton, NE
18 Overmiller Gelbvieh & Red Angus, Production Sale, Smith Center, KS
18 Sandhills Source, Production Sale, Dunning, NE
18 Varilek Angus, Angus Bull Sale, Geddes, SD
18-26 NE Cattlemen’s Classic, Kearney, NE
19 Miller Angus, Production Sale, Valentine, NE
19 Trauernicht Simmentals, Production Sale, Wymore, NE
20 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
People are also reading…
20 Rennert Ranch, Performance on the Platte Charolais Bull Sale, Cozad, NE
20 Frank Cattle & Genetics, Bull Sale, Chappell, NE
21 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
21 Bar JZ Ranches, Bull Sale, Holabird, SD
21 Burwell Livestock, Cedar Top Ranch Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
21 Caraway Red Angus Ranch, Production Sale, Cozad, NE
21 Cedar Top Ranch, Production Sale, Burwell, NE
22 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
22 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
22 Mt. Rushmore Angus, Production Sale, Rapid City, SD
22 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
23 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
23 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic, Breed Sales, Kearney, NE
23 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
24 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
24 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
25 Bowlin Cattle Co., Powerful Genetics Sale, Valentine, NE
25 Cody Cattle Co., Bull Sale, Scandia, KS
25 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
25 Lazy Black Diamond Ranch, Production Sale, Kearney, NE
26 Dwyer Cattle, Southwest Simmental Sale Group, Dunlap, IA
27 Foxhoven Angus, Annual Sale, Crofton, NE
28 Hart Angus Farms, Bull & Heifer Sale, Frederick, SD
28 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction & Engelhaupts Herefords & TKR Hereford Bull Sale, Atkinson, NE
28 Frederick Angus, Yearling & Fall Bull Sale, Verdigre, NE
28 Ogallala Livestock, Hayes Cattle Co. 15th Annual Working Bull Angus Sale, Ogallala, NE
MARCH
1 Bredemeier Annual Production Sale, Stella, NE
1 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
2 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
3 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
4 Dubas Angus, Real Value Bull Sale, Fullerton, NE
4 Mason Angus & Simangus Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, NE
4 Wilde Angus Ranch, Annual Sale, Shevlin, MN
7 Macholan Angus, Bull Sale, Columbus, NE
7 S&S Polled Herefords, Production Sale, Guide Rock, NE
7 Swanson Cattle Co. Annual Bull Sale, Atlanta, NE
7 Macholan 3rd Annual Bull Sale, Columbus, NE
8 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
8 Warner Beef Genetics Bull Sale, Arapahoe, NE
13 Dix Angus Annual Production Sale, Stockton, KS
15 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
18 Gardels Lazy 4 Angus Annual Production Sale, Kearney, NE
21 Bartels Angus Annual Production Sale, Riverton, NE
22 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
29 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE