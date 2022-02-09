Livestock Auction Calendar - February 11, 2022

FEBRUARY
11 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
11 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
11 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
11 Lexington Livestock, Special Calves/Feeders Auction, Lexington, NE
11 Verdigre Stockyards, Special Bred Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
12 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
12 Ogallala Livestock, “Heart of Cattle Country” Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, NE
12 Weaver Ranches, Private Treaty Bull & Heifer Sale, Moville, IA
12-20 Iowa Beef Expo, Des Moines, IA
13 Iowa Red Angus Assn., Red Angus Classic, Des Moines, IA
14 Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Ree Heights, SD
14 Fullerton Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Fullerton, NE
14 Iowa Simmental Assn., 52nd Annual Mark of Genetic Excellence Sale, Des Moines, IA
14 West Point Livestock, Preconditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
15 Atkinson Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
15 Cedar Top Ranch, Maternal Empire Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
15 HoosCow Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE
15 North Platte Stockyards, Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
15 Pender Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Pender, NE
16 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
16 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
16 Ostrand Angus, 21st Annual Production Sale, Ansley, NE
16 Sheridan Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Rushville, NE
17 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Sale, Beatrice, NE
17 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, NE
17 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
17 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
17 Krebs Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE
17 Mogck & Sons Angus, 39th Annual Bull & Female Sale, Olivet, SD
17 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
18 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
18 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
18 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
18 Lexington Livestock, Special Calves/Feeders Auction, Lexington, NE
19 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
19 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
19 Leader Angus Farm, 50th Annual Black Angus Production Sale, Crofton, NE
19 Minert-Simonson Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, NE
19 Varilek Angus, 70th Annual Angus Bull Sale, Geddes, SD
20 Trauernicht Simmental, Nebraska Platinum Standard Bull Sale, Beatrice, NE
21 Frank Cattle & Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Chappell, NE
21 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
21 Rennert Ranch, 6th Annual Performance on the Platte Charolais Bull Sale, Cozad, NE
22 Bar JZ Ranches, 73rd Annual Bull Sale, Holabird, SD
23 Mt. Rushmore Angus Ranch, 56th Annual Production Sale, Rapid City, SD
25 Calvo Family Red Angus, Red Angus Bulls & Black Red Gene Carriers, Bassett, NE
25 Verdigre Stockyards, Weigh Up Cattle, Verdigre, NE
26 Ravenscroft Red Angus, 9th Annual Bull Sale, Valentine, NE
26 Bowlin Cattle Co., “Powerful Genetics” Sale, Valentine, NE
26 Lazy Black Diamond Ranch, Buy Her a “Black Diamond” Production Sale, Kearney, NE
27 Dwyer Cattle, Southwest Simmental Sale Group, Dunlap, IA
28 Foxhoven Angus, Annual Sale, Crofton, NE
28 Hart Angus Farms, 47th Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, Frederick, SD
MARCH
1 Swanson Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Oxford, NE
1 S & S Polled Herefords Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, NE
2 Warner Beef Genetics, Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, NE
5 Dubas Cattle Co., Real Value Bull Sale, Fullerton, NE
5 Mason Angus & SimAngus, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Broken Bow, NE
15 Bartels Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Riverton, NE
APRIL
9 UNL Bulls Worth Waiting For Sale, Lincoln, NE