FEBRUARY
17 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
17 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
17 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
17 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
18 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
18 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
18 Leader Angus Farm, Black Angus Production Sale, Crofton, NE
18 Overmiller Gelbvieh & Red Angus, Production Sale, Smith Center, KS
18 Sandhills Source, Production Sale, Dunning, NE
18 Varilek Angus, Angus Bull Sale, Geddes, SD
18-26 NE Cattlemen’s Classic, Kearney, NE
19 Miller Angus, Production Sale, Valentine, NE
19 Trauernicht Simmentals, Production Sale, Wymore, NE
20 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle Auction, Elgin, NE
20 Frank Cattle & Genetics, Bull Sale, Chappell, NE
20 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
20 Rennert Ranch, Performance on the Platte Charolais Bull Sale, Cozad, NE
21 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
21 Bar JZ Ranches, Bull Sale, Holabird, SD
21 Burwell Livestock, Cedar Top Ranch Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
21 Caraway Red Angus Ranch, Production Sale, Cozad, NE
21 Cedar Top Ranch, Production Sale, Burwell, NE
21 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves, Creighton, NE
21 North Platte Stockyards, Weigh Ups & Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
22 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
22 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female & Trickle Creek Red Angus, Dunlap, IA
22 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
22 Mt. Rushmore Angus, Production Sale, Rapid City, SD
22 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
23 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
23 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
23 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, NE
23 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic, Breed Sales, Kearney, NE
23 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
23 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
24 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
24 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeders, Dunlap, IA
24 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
24 Gant Polled Herefords & Angus, Annual Sale, Geddes, SD
24 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
25 Bowlin Cattle Co., Powerful Genetics Sale, Valentine, NE
25 Cody Cattle Co., Bull Sale, Scandia, KS
25 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
25 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
People are also reading…
25 Lazy Black Diamond Ranch, Production Sale, Kearney, NE
25 Ravenscroft Red Angus, Bull Sale, Valentine, NE
25 Tegtmeier Polled Herefords, Bull & Female Sale, Burchard, NE
26 Dwyer Cattle, Southwest Simmental Sale Group, Dunlap, IA
27 Foxhoven Angus, Annual Sale, Crofton, NE
28 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction & Engelhaupts Herefords & TKR Hereford Bull Sale, Atkinson, NE
28 Frederick Angus, Yearling & Fall Bull Sale, Verdigre, NE
28 Hart Angus Farms, Bull & Heifer Sale, Frederick, SD
28 Ogallala Livestock, Hayes Cattle Co. 15th Annual Working Bull Angus Sale, Ogallala, NE
MARCH
1 Bredemeier Annual Production Sale, Stella, NE
1 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
2 Bieber Red Angus Ranch, Performance Yearling Bull Sale, Leola, SD
2 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
3 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction & Spring Valley Ranch Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
3 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
4 Dubas Angus, Real Value Bull Sale, Fullerton, NE
4 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
4 Fabius Creek Angus, Annual Production Sale, Bloomfield, IA
4 Laflin Angus Ranch, Sale, Olsburg, KS
4 Mason Angus & Simangus Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, NE
4 Wilde Angus Ranch, Annual Sale, Shevlin, MN
5 Gateway Genetics, Bull Sale, Pierce, NE
6 Hanel’s Black Simmentals, Annual Bull Sale, Courtland, KS
7 Macholan Angus, Bull Sale, Columbus, NE
7 S&S Polled Herefords, Production Sale, Guide Rock, NE
7 Swanson Cattle Co., Annual Bull Sale, Atlanta, NE
7 Macholan 3rd Annual Bull Sale, Columbus, NE
7 Swanson Cattle Co., Annual Bull Sale, Oxford, NE
8 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
8 JF Bulls, Scalebuster Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA
8 Warner Beef Genetics, Bull Sale, Arapahoe, NE
9 Brink Simmentals, All Bulls Sold by Phone Auction
10 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
10 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
11 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
13 Dix Angus Annual Production Sale, Stockton, KS
15 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
17 Schweitzer Red Angus, Bull & Female Sale, Pleasant Dale, NE
18 Gardels Lazy 4 Angus Annual Production Sale, Kearney, NE
18 Gray’s Angus Ranch, Bull Sale, Harrison, NE
18 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
21 Bartels Angus Annual Production Sale, Riverton, NE
22 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
29 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE