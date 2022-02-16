Livestock Auction Calendar - February 18, 2022

FEBRUARY
18 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
18 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
18 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
18 Lexington Livestock, Special Calves/Feeders Auction, Lexington, NE
19 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
19 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
19 Leader Angus Farm, 50th Annual Black Angus Production Sale, Crofton, NE
19 Minert-Simonson Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, NE
19 Varilek Angus, 70th Annual Angus Bull Sale, Geddes, SD
20 Trauernicht Simmental, Nebraska Platinum Standard Bull Sale, Beatrice, NE
21 Frank Cattle & Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Chappell, NE
21 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
21 Rennert Ranch, 6th Annual Performance on the Platte Charolais Bull Sale, Cozad, NE
22 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
22 Bar JZ Ranches, 73rd Annual Bull Sale, Holabird, SD
22 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale featuring Bangs Vaccinated Heifers & Regular Cattle Sale & Deep Creek Angus Bull Sale, Philip, SD
23 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
23 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
23 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female 7 Trickle Creek Red Angus Bulls, Dunlap, IA
23 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
23 Mt. Rushmore Angus Ranch, 56th Annual Production Sale, Rapid City, SD
23 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale w/Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, NE
24 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
24 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
24 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
24 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
24 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Valentine, NE
25 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
25 Calvo Family Red Angus, Red Angus Bulls & Black Red Gene Carriers, Bassett, NE
25 Dunlap Livestock, Speical Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
25 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
25 Gant Polled Herefords & Angus, Annual Sale, Geddes, SD
25 Lexington Livestock, Special Calves/Feeders Auction, Lexington, NE
25 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
26 Ravenscroft Red Angus, 9th Annual Bull Sale, Valentine, NE
26 Bowlin Cattle Co., “Powerful Genetics” Sale, Valentine, NE
26 Denison Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Bred Heifer Sale, Denison, IA
26 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
26 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
26 Lazy Black Diamond Ranch, Buy Her a “Black Diamond” Production Sale, Kearney, NE
26 Tegtmeier Polled Herefords, 62nd Annual Bull & Female Sale, Burchard, NE
27 Dwyer Cattle, Southwest Simmental Sale Group, Dunlap, IA
28 Foxhoven Angus, Annual Sale, Crofton, NE
28 Hart Angus Farms, 47th Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, Frederick, SD
28 West Point Livestock, Preconditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
MARCH
1 Macholan Angus, 2nd Annual Production Sale, Columbus, NE
1 Swanson Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Oxford, NE
1 S & S Polled Herefords Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, NE
2 Warner Beef Genetics, Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, NE
3 Bieber Red Angus Ranch, Performance Bull Sale, Leola, SD
3 Valentine Livestock, Red Angus Broad Cows, Valentine, NE
4 Handel Farms, Gelbvieh & Red Angus Bull Sale, Platte, SD
5 Dubas Cattle Co., Real Value Bull Sale, Fullerton, NE
5 Fabius Creek Angus, Annual Production Sale, Bloomfield, IA
5 Laflin Angus Ranch, Sale, Olsburg, KS
5 Mason Angus & SimAngus, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Broken Bow, NE
7 Hanel’s Black Simmentals & Cody Cattle Co., 4th Annual Bull Sale, Courtland, KS
10 Brink Genetics, Sale, All Bulls Sold By Phone
15 Bartels Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Riverton, NE
15 Quirk Land & Cattle Co., 46th Annual Bull Sale, Hastings, NE
19 Gray’s Angus Ranch, 2nd Century Performance Bull Sale, Harrison, NE
APRIL
9 UNL Bulls Worth Waiting For Sale, Lincoln, NE