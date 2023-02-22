FEBRUARY
24 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
24 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeders, Dunlap, IA
24 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
24 Gant Polled Herefords & Angus, Annual Sale, Geddes, SD
24 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
25 Bowlin Cattle Co., Powerful Genetics Sale, Valentine, NE
25 Cody Cattle Co., Bull Sale, Scandia, KS
25 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
25 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
25 Lazy Black Diamond Ranch, Production Sale, Kearney, NE
25 Ravenscroft Red Angus, Bull Sale, Valentine, NE
25 Tegtmeier Polled Herefords, Bull & Female Sale, Burchard, NE
26 Dwyer Cattle, Southwest Simmental Sale Group, Dunlap, IA
27 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle Special, Elgin, NE
27 Foxhoven Angus, Annual Sale, Crofton, NE
27 West Point Livestock, All Condition Feeders, West Point, NE
28 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction & Engelhaupts Herefords & TKR Hereford Bull Sale, Atkinson, NE
28 Creighton Livestock, Bred Heifers & Cows, Creighton, NE
28 Frederick Angus, Yearling & Fall Bull Sale, Verdigre, NE
28 Hart Angus Farms, Bull & Heifer Sale, Frederick, SD
28 Ogallala Livestock, Hayes Cattle Co. 15th Annual Working Bull Angus Sale, Ogallala, NE
28 Philip Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale featuring BV Heifers & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
MARCH
1 Bassett Livestock, Hall Ranch Black Angus Bull Auction & Special Bred Cow & Bred Heifer Auction, Bassett, NE
1 Bredemeier Annual Production Sale, Stella, NE
1 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
1 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, NE
2 Bieber Red Angus Ranch, Performance Yearling Bull Sale, Leola, SD
2 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
2 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
2 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
2 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female, Feeder & Breedable Heifer & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
3 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction & Spring Valley Ranch Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, NE
3 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Feeders, Dunlap, IA
3 Eichacker Simmentals & JK Angus, Production Sale, Salem, SD
3 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
3 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
4 Dubas Angus, Real Value Bull Sale, Fullerton, NE
4 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
4 Dubas Angus, Bull Sale, Fullerton, NE
4 Fabius Creek Angus, Annual Production Sale, Bloomfield, IA
4 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Speical Bred Cow, Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
4 Laflin Angus Ranch, Sale, Olsburg, KS
4 Mason Angus & Simangus Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, NE
4 Wilde Angus Ranch, Annual Sale, Shevlin, MN
5 Gateway Genetics, Bull Sale, Pierce, NE
6 Hanel’s Black Simmentals, Annual Bull Sale, Courtland, KS
7 Macholan Angus, Bull Sale, Columbus, NE
7 S&S Polled Herefords, Production Sale, Guide Rock, NE
7 Swanson Cattle Co., Annual Bull Sale, Atlanta, NE
7 Macholan 3rd Annual Bull Sale, Columbus, NE
7 Swanson Cattle Co., Annual Bull Sale, Oxford, NE
8 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
8 JF Bulls, Scalebuster Bull Sale, Dunlap, IA
8 Warner Beef Genetics, Bull Sale, Arapahoe, NE
9 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
9 Brink Simmentals, All Bulls Sold by Phone Auction
10 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
10 Kenny Angus, Bull & Select Female Sale, Odebolt, IA
10 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
11 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
11 Gonsior Simmentals, Production Sale, Fullerton, NE
12 Boyer Limousin & Lim-Flex, Production Sale, Liberty, NE
13 Dix Angus Annual Production Sale, Stockton, KS
13 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
14 Bar Arrow Cattle Co., Production Sale, Phillipsburg, KS
15 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
17 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
17 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
17 Schweitzer Red Angus, Bull & Female Sale, Pleasant Dale, NE
17 Zeisler Charolais, Polled Bull Sale, Butte, NE
18 Gardels Lazy 4 Angus Annual Production Sale, Kearney, NE
18 Gray’s Angus Ranch, Bull Sale, Harrison, NE
18 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow Auction, Ericson, NE
21 Bartels Angus Annual Production Sale, Riverton, NE
22 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
25 Valley View Charolais, Bull Sale, Polson, MT
29 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE