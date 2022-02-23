Livestock Auction Calendar - February 25, 2022

FEBRUARY
25 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
25 Calvo Family Red Angus, Red Angus Bulls & Black Red Gene Carriers, Bassett, NE
25 Dunlap Livestock, Speical Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
25 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yearling & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
25 Gant Polled Herefords & Angus, Annual Sale, Geddes, SD
25 Lexington Livestock, Special Calves/Feeders Auction, Lexington, NE
25 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
26 Ravenscroft Red Angus, 9th Annual Bull Sale, Valentine, NE
26 Bowlin Cattle Co., “Powerful Genetics” Sale, Valentine, NE
26 Denison Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Bred Heifer Sale, Denison, IA
26 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
26 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
26 Lazy Black Diamond Ranch, Buy Her a “Black Diamond” Production Sale, Kearney, NE
26 Tegtmeier Polled Herefords, 62nd Annual Bull & Female Sale, Burchard, NE
27 Dwyer Cattle, Southwest Simmental Sale Group, Dunlap, IA
28 Foxhoven Angus, Annual Sale, Crofton, NE
28 Hart Angus Farms, 47th Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, Frederick, SD
28 West Point Livestock, Preconditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
MARCH
1 Atkinson Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Auction & Engelhaupts Herefords & TKR Herefords Bull Sale, Atkinson, NE
1 Macholan Angus, 2nd Annual Production Sale, Columbus, NE
1 North Platte Stockyards, Sale, North Platte, NE
1 Swanson Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Oxford, NE
1 S & S Polled Herefords Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, NE
2 Bassett Livestock, Hall Ranch Black Angus Bull Auction & Special Bred Cow & Bred Heifer Auction, Bassett, NE
2 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
2 Sheridan Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Rushville, NE
2 Warner Beef Genetics, Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, NE
3 Bieber Red Angus Ranch, Performance Bull Sale, Leola, SD
3 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
3 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
3 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Sale, Denison, IA
3 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
3 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female Sale & Regular Sale along with Deibler Bull Sale, Valentine, NE
4 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
4 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
4 Eichacker Simmentals 7 JK Angus, Annual Production Sale, Salem, SD
4 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
4 Handel Farms, Gelbvieh & Red Angus Bull Sale, Platte, SD
4 Lexington Livestock, Special Calves/Feeders Auction, Lexington, NE
4 Verdigre Stockyards, Bred Cattle Sale, Verdigre, NE
5 Dubas Cattle Co., Real Value Bull Sale, Fullerton, NE
5 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
5 Fabius Creek Angus, Annual Production Sale, Bloomfield, IA
5 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Big Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
5 Laflin Angus Ranch, Sale, Olsburg, KS
5 Mason Angus & SimAngus, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Broken Bow, NE
7 Hanel’s Black Simmentals & Cody Cattle Co., 4th Annual Bull Sale, Courtland, KS
9 Verdigre Stockyards, Sheep, Goat & Small Animal Sale, Verdigre, NE
10 Brink Genetics, Sale, All Bulls Sold By Phone
11 Kenny Angus, Bull & Female Sale, Odebolt, IA
11 Verdigre Stockyards, Feeder Sale, Verdigre, NE
12 Gonsior Simmentals, 22nd In The Heartland Production Sale, Fullerton, NE
13 Boyer Limousin & Lim-Flex, 31st Annual Production Sale, Liberty, NE
14 Dix Angus Ranch, Sale, Plainville, KS
15 Bartels Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Riverton, NE
15 Powerline Genetics, Sale, Arapahoe, NE
15 Quirk Land & Cattle Co., 46th Annual Bull Sale, Hastings, NE
17 Smoky Y Ranch, Annual Production Sale, Monument, KS
19 Gardels Lazy 4 Angus, Annual Production Sale, Kearney, NE
19 Gray’s Angus Ranch, 2nd Century Performance Bull Sale, Harrison, NE
APRIL
9 UNL Bulls Worth Waiting For Sale, Lincoln, NE